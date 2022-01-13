Covid Test Results for AV Schools

AVUSD Superintendent Louise Simpson reports:

We received the Monday collection results for the high school and elementary school. I am still waiting on Peachland and the District Office.

The good news is the High School Pool came up completely clean. We did have one staff member test positive on a rapid test last night.

At the elementary school, we had two positive pools. (One of them was detected on Tuesday and the entire class was rapid tested at that time and parents notified. The other pool positive will be tested today.)

I will have the pool tests back from yesterday, hopefully tomorrow. Pool testing will continue twice a week through the end of February. The combination of the rapid tests prior to school return and the pool testing are a great detection model to catch cases early.