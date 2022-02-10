Letters (February 10, 2022)

THANKS FROM THE AV FOOD BANK

Editor,

At the Anderson Valley Food Bank, we are grateful for the support we have received from the community. Every bag packed, truck unloaded, bag & box distributed, grant and donation received, toy drive, and word-of-mouth supporter is appreciated by all of us.

In the past two years, in particular, we’ve also found ourselves fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of many generous donations. We understand donating to the Anderson Valley Food Bank is a deeply personal way to support your community and we appreciate every contribution.

We couldn’t do this without your support!

Thanks to:

Sandhya Abee, Scarlett A’Hearn, Jared Adams, Karen Altaras, Bruce Anderson, Cynthia Arbanovella, Ellen Irene Athens, Judith Auberjonois, Nicolette Auschnitt, Courtney Bailey, Kathy Bailey, Linda Baker, Jillenon Barr, Judy Basehore, Rafael Bennett, Connie Best, Alice & Rick Bonner, Janet Boonyagarn, Jim Boudoures, Maura & Defasco Burks, Chris Butler, Bill Chambers, Ann Christen, Kyle Clarke, David & Mickie Colfax, Jeanne Collins, Sheila Colombana, Jean Condon, Neil & Mary Darling, Steve Derwinski, Laura Diamondstone, Michael Dilley, Patrick Dilley, Loretta Dudzik, Liz Dusenberry, Jeanne Eliades, Melinda & Jeffrey Ellis, Jim Ellison, Wendy Emal, Amy Epstein, Estela Espinoza, Catherine Evans, Anne Fashauer, Linda Filer, Arthur Folz, Curt & Nancy Frost, Nancy & Glenn Gasaway, Ron & Gail Gester, Jean Gibson, Stephanie Gold, Rob & Barb Goodell, Rob Guiliani, Lynn Halpern, Valerie Hanelt, Robyn Harper, Danni Harris, Amanda Hiatt, Hans Hickenlooper, Tim Holliday, Sue Hopkins, Abeja Hummel, Martha Hyde, Nancy Ippolito, Virginia Island, Glynnis Jones, Philip Kampfer, Gerry Karp, Kathleen Kinzie, Heidi Knott, Benna Kolinsky, Steven Krieg, Sachiko Kusachi, Eric Labowitz, Kit Lee, Caliegh Lennerth, Peter Lit, Helen Longino, Rahm Luminar, Ulysses Keevan Lynch, Kathy MacDonald, Joanie Maerzke, Darcie Mahoney, Larry Maillard, Sandy Maillard, Bill Maruna, Jeff & Judith Malnick, Sarah McCarter, Denisse Mattei, Milla McClellan, Tanya & Marcus McCurry, Kate McEwen, Kathleen McKenna, Cynthia McMath, David Minkus, Sheila Morgan, Ossie & Kiddo Moseley, Sarah & Ken Mucha, Linda Nayes, P.J. Neilsen, Judy Nelson, Michael Nessenberg, Marshall Newman, Susan Newstead, Sandra Nimmons, Karen Ottoboni, Margaret Owens, Jan Pallazola, S & L Parker, Danny Patterson, Wendy Patterson, Buffy Paula, Margaret Pickens, Donna Pierson-Pugh, Mark Pitner, Captain Rainbow, Jim & Jill Rathe, Margo Rawlins, Mike Reeves, Jack Ridley, Marty Roderick, Ginny Roemer, Caryn Roth, Sharon & Les Sauer, Tex & Lynne Sawyer, Margaret Schadeck, John Scharfenberger, Pam Scommegna, Barbara Scott, Bill Seekins, David Severn, Sharon Shapiro, Tom Shaver, Gwyn Smith, Steve Synder, Lucia Soto, Annie Stenerson, Barbara Stephens, Kris Steven, Cindy Storman, Elizabeth Summers, James Taul, Shirley Tompkins, Charlotte Triplet, Mark Triplet, Dawn Trygstad, Sandy Turner, Ali Wahl, Ann & Gary Wakeman, Tina Walter, Laurie Wayburn, Mary Anne Wilcox, Brad Wiley, Rachael Wilkerson, Jody Williams, Bob Wilms, Colin & Margaret Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Nancy & Steve Wood, Joe Zicherman, Brooke Zobrist.

Organizations: 2M Associates, Anderson Valley Brewery, AV Elementary School, AV Grange, AV Lions Club, AV Unity Club, Ardzrooni Vineyard Management, The Boonville Hotel, Fort Bragg Food Bank, Free Food Philo, Giving Tree Farms, Hallomas, Inc., Philo Methodist Church, Navarro Vineyards, Sueno Latino, Williams Associates, Community Foundation of Mendocino County, The George & Ruth Bradford Foundation

Don’t see your name on the list? Let us know! You deserve a personal thank you and our records need to be corrected.

Interested in volunteering or making a donation? Send us an email: andersonvalleyfoodbank@gmail.com, 472-6772.

Anderson Valley Food Bank

PO Box 692, Boonville, CA 95415

PROTECT SALMON

Editor:

The Independent Coast Observer deserves thanks for covering ongoing restoration efforts and examples of salmon and steelhead response. Increasing numbers of coho and chinook salmon and steelhead are spawning in the Garcia River.

Concerning the coho and chinook, it should be noted that their presence closes the nutrient circle that has been broken. All salmon die after spawning. Their carcasses transport nutrients from the ocean to the river.

Emerging and rearing salmon and steelhead juveniles feed on the flesh itself and on the insects that feed on the carcasses. Additionally the nutrients work down into the gravels and feed insect well beyond the winner spawning.

At one time the Garcia River had a distinct run of “half pounder” steelhead that followed the coho and chinook salmon to feed on some of their eggs and nutrients. These were not sexually mature fish and they would return to the ocean and later return as adults to spawn potentially at a larger size than the Garcia was known for.

So the Garcia River has the potential to function on the historical complexity it once had. That said, these fragile runs need protection. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has given a very high priority to the Garcia River to protect salmon from poaching.

If the Pomo tribal leaders and members are looking for a way to contribute to this recovery, the most important contribution they can make is to protect migrating salmon and steelhead from being killed.

Once all salmon and steelhead were state and federally listed it became illegal for anyone including tribal members to harm them. If the tribal leadership does not have dedicated staff to patrol the river, federal game wardens have authority and are available to assist. In addition to the funded $1.4 million estuary enhancement project, a side channel, juvenile rearing channel project has been developed for the Kendall/Boer Ranch using Caltrans off site mitigation funding.

Craig Bell

Garcia River watershed planner

Point Arena

BEAM UP THE NUKES, SCOTTY

Editor:

Every day there’s another news story about how we’re playing chicken on the high seas and in the air with Russia and China. Are we headed to war with one or both of these countries? All three of us are nuclear powers. Are we going to sign a gentlemen’s agreement not to use nuclear weapons? What would that kind of war look like?

“Star Trek,” season 1, episode 23, was about two planets that had been at war for millenniums. They had established a form of civilized warfare where they had computer-simulated attacks. After an attack a certain number of their population, drawn by lottery, had to report to a death chamber. This way property and their form of government weren’t destroyed.

Without resorting to nuclear weapons, will the United States, Russia and China only destroy each other’s ships, aircraft, surface weapons and, of course, military personnel? Especially military personnel.

Just think: We could keep defense job programs working full time, and the manufacturers of casket-size flags and gold and blue stars could continue to make money too.

Temple O. Smith

Cloverdale

BONDS IS NO EXEMPLAR

Editor,

I have been a San Francisco Giants season-ticket holder for 40 years. I used to love watching Barry Bonds hit until the evidence came out that he used performance-enhancing drugs and he chose to lie about it. After that I remained sitting after each homer he hit.

Scott Ostler's Chronicle column on the baseball Hall of Fame vote states that what Bonds did wrong doesn't matter. Ostler couldn't be more wrong. Our children need a good example to live and play by and if they follow Bonds’ way, they will learn that to get to the top is more important than how we got there.

Bonds spoiled his chance at entering the Hall of Fame and he spoiled many fans enjoyment of watching him play. He chose his path and I hope future players learn by his mistakes.

Robert Nice

Redwood City

UNSUPERVISORIAL, UNSUSTAINABLE

Editor,

Tuesday’s BOS meeting was the worst meeting I have ever witnessed and I’ve seen many. What an absolute waste of time. It’s fairly evident that without mama bear steering the ship these clowns don’t know what to do, say or even how to respond. Its also obvious they are over the cannabis discussion and possibly coming up with any solutions for staff, operators or applicants. I thought one of the rolls of a super was to be a leader and work for the betterment of the County on economic levels (economic development), social issues (pandemic crisis), environmental issues (drought), interdepartmental training (merging of depts.), housing (there is none) and homelessness (there’s a zombie land at the south end of Ukiah) just to name a few.

Wow, what a joke, the smartest man in the room is now chair and delegates anything he doesn’t want to deal with to one of the other talking heads. Just this simple task takes convincing as the English teacher from Willits declined to be the Ad Hoc one-man useless crew attempting to solve any problems with the cannabis program yesterday. What? Work on a solution? No way Jose. By George district 1 super isn’t qualified by self-proclaiming that all he knows about is grapes and water issues. The social media junior high cheerleader doesn’t say anything as it’s easier to remain silent and thought of a fool then to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

My god, it’s truly an embarrassment to the people of Mendocino County to be so called represented by this. What are the parameters of a recall? Should we consult with Willits Environmental Center?

Please make a decision, even if it’s incorrect. We beg you! Do something.

If it wasn’t for the PG&E money from the fires and King Newsom’s cannabis FU money this County would be broke without a clue.

This is not sustainable.

Luis Alvarez

Ukiah

PS.. I know this is useless as they don’t read or listen to anything outside their echo chamber filled with confirmation bias.

FORT BRAGGERS

Editor,

I was born and raised in Fort Bragg (a.k.a. Mendoza Beach) in 1954. We had a sports cheerleading fight song that went: “We’re from Fort Bragg and no one could be prouder, and if you don’t believe us we’ll yell a little louder.” Cheers like that spurred our sports teams to many victories. As a Christian I try now to take pride out of my vocabulary. The Bible clearly states “pride is of the devil.” This story concerns at some points betrayal. The first sin centered on pride, betrayal and falsehood. So us Fort Braggers can say we are happier than most to be from Fort Bragg. I remember one of my favorite cousins I grew up with told me many years ago, “David, we don’t know how fortunate we are to grow up here.” That’s a direct quote from Anthony Carini, a star athlete in his day too. Remember the football “Carini play”?

Another reason this story evolved is a lot of people are allegedly attempting to change the name of our town. I’ve already thrown in about my four cents worth and have finally settled on the name of Mendoza Beach. Some of my Fort Bragg brethren might not agree, which is cool. Fort Bragg people have always enjoyed competition. But before the name change happens (maybe in 10 years?) outside people need to learn about us real, honest Fort Braggers. Myself, I’m from Fort Bragg, Northern California, County of Mendoza! How can anyone change that for me? Ha ha!, you can’t! So here goes as an elder statesman, my list of what us Fort Bragg people despise most:

1) Backshooters (fairly self-explanatory -- attempting to murder from behind), 2) rapists, the uncontrolled violent forcible type. (One ex Fort Bragger knows who he is.) 3) Chomos -- little kid screwers. 4) Woman beaters, self explanatory. 5) sneak thieves who prey on elderly women etc. and sleeping homeless or hobos. 6) Sunday punchers who assault a person without warning out of the blue usually without provocation, done from or front or behind. 7) One Fort Bragger informing to police on another especially for greedy gain and corrupt government officials who usually take bribes.

There you have it, Fort Bragg’s seven deadly sins. If a person wants to stay in Fort Bragg can’t abide by the rules, keep on trucking out of town. And you better make it quick because unless you have a boat on a calm ocean day there are only three directions out of our little coastal town, just in case you haven’t noticed. Of course a lot of us aren’t really coldhearted. Most of us believe in second chances, everybody makes mistakes. But now at my age of 67 I draw a thin line. For example: anyone who hunts one of my daughters: no second chance! That goes for my family and most of my Fort Bragg pals also.

We don’t despise much bank robbers, of course we don’t celebrate them either. They want low profiles anyway. Some Fort Braggers know more about this: a lot of famous outlaws have hidden even come from Fort Bragg. Two off the top of my head were uncle Outla Harry Brown (actually born in Quebec) and Albert ‘Ab’ Saunders who was born in the little house that now houses with Congressman Jared Huffman’s coast staff on North Franklin Street. Uncle Albert was the top Northern California bootlegger in the 1920s and a “consultant” and purple ganger. That’s where our school colors purple and white come from. Old Ab Saunders was shot twice and run over once by a Model T in an attempted assassination but recovered to hold his turf and die a millionaire. His last saloon was located on Main Street kitty corner to Fort Bragg’s Coast to Coast hardware. The Congressman’s office, the “fort building” was originally where Coast to Coast stands now. In between it was the Windsor Hotel and restaurant run by my Aunt Manie Weller before it burned to the ground in the 1970s.

Other outlaws hid out here like John Dillinger who stayed out on Pudding Creek Road, and members of the James, Younger and Dalton gangs who hung out mostly on Willits Road (Highway 20). In fact I am distantly related to Cole Younger (a.k.a. Youngcault) who was born in Missouri when my great grandmother rode the Missouri River there around 1840 with canoes full of beaver pelts, buffalo and bear rugs. She eventually settled at Cuffey’s Cove about the same time (1855) as the Anderson Valley Okies in Brad Wiley’s Chipmunk Glover story. I didn’t recognize many of these pioneers. That just shows you how tightknit Fort Bragg, Navarro, Greenwood and Boonville is. The only people I really recognize from Boonville are the Waggoners, Pardinis, Pronolinos (a.k.a. Giusti) and Ornbauns. Of course Jerry Philbrick and the Ciros and Shandels from Comptche. Does anyone remember the Hervilla clan from Little River or Buxtons from Albion? One of my jail highlights was meeting Bruce ‘Jack London’ Anderson right here many moons ago.

I have said before I was a minor league historian. I started out writing about betrayal and ended up lost in Coast history. I hope the Boonlingers enjoy my pages of the past. I have felt betrayed at times here in Ukiah when I sit in solitary confinement for over 22 months while woman beaters, rapists and “deadly officials” run free. Can I please get a fair trial someday soon?

Sincerely,

Detective David Youngcault Giusti,

journalist and historian

Mendocino County Jail, Ukiah

PS. My latest highlight here in jail: I’ve met old Redbeard and can say he’s a real nice and happy fellow. His case was followed very closely in the Advertiser. You can’t really call him a sneak thief. My deduction is most of his crimes were done out of starvation and cold. At least he didn’t turn cannibal. I’m from the Crow tribe and I enjoyed dog meat and I could have feasted on a County K-9! Of course they’ll try to throw the book at Redbeard because he made the cop patrol and canine units look like the bunglers they are. This county and Ukiah wants to hire city slickers? They get what they pay for. 90% of law enforcement here nowadays can’t survive in the wilderness like me and Redbeard. I’m done. Sayonara! Save the bears and write in Jay McMartin for County Supervisor.

I’D GLADLY PAY

Editor,

I’ve been giving Pacific Gas and Electric Co. about $10 a month, for many years, to remain connected to the grid. I don’t need to pay them anything more because, at great expense, I installed solar panels on my roof.

I send PG&E the energy I don’t use. In fact, it has been doing rather nicely with the extra energy I send them. PG&E pays me a very small amount for it, then sells it for much more to those who don’t have solar. The company has yet to thank me.

But I didn’t install solar for the cost savings. Barring any drastic, inexplicable rate hikes, my rooftop solar will pay for itself in about 10 years. I’m not rich. I could have continued getting energy from PG&E, invested what I paid for solar and watched my money grow. Though I have no children of my own, I installed solar because other people’s children will almost certainly need a planet on which to live when I’m gone. I don’t know of another habitable one within commuting distance.

Sometime in the near future, the California Public Utilities Commission might consider allowing PG&E to ask for six times what I’ve been giving them, for the same service. I want to know what company officials plan to do with that money. I suspect they’ll give it to their shareholders and continue to endanger everyone — shareholders included — with their felonious practices.

Not only will very few benefit from the money they may ask for, but every one of us alive (and every one yet to be born) will suffer from their willful refusal to take seriously the effects of global warming — shareholders, too. For the record, I’d gladly pay $57 a month if I knew that money would go to providing solar panels for everyone in the state.

Jeff Deitchman

Point Reyes Station

FAIR STUDY TOO SLOW

To State Senator Mike McGuire,

I have been involved in local county fairs all of my life. I have served on the Board of Directors of two local fairs, in Petaluma and Ukiah. I am writing to you about the situation that exists between the Petaluma Fair and the Petaluma city council. The fairgrounds is leased from the City of Petaluma. The lease is running out on December 31, 2023. Long overdue, discussions are being held between the City Council, the Fair Board and the community. A group has been hired to study the issue. However, it is said that it will take them 12 to 18 months to complete their findings. That is approximately six months before the lease terminates. Then the decision process starts.

Of major concern to me are the existing uses of the property that serve the community: i.e., the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair, several private schools, and various community events. This lengthy study is going to make it very difficult for a decision to be made in a timely fashion, so these groups can continue to function.

I ask that your office enter into the long past due discussions between these two parties. I hope you would support renewing the least to the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Regards,

Bob Dempel

Santa Rosa

BUMBLING INTO ANOTHER WAR

Editor:

The forever wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan ended with the same outcome. After a great loss of life and treasure, the enemy we fought seized power.

In defiance of the proverbial definition of insanity, we are preparing for another war in another remote area of the world, because an old enemy threatens to invade its neighbor or overthrow its government. Have we not learned anything from the recent past?

While Vladimir Putin may be a thug, any Russian president would be concerned about the United States, a longtime adversary, encircling his homeland with a military alliance including states formerly allied with Russia.

Since NATO was created to block Soviet expansion and the Soviet Union no longer exists, what is the logic for continuing NATO and expanding it to surround Russia? Despite promises by Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, NATO grew by 14 countries, 11 on Russia’s doorstep.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis, which can only be attacked effectively through diplomacy and international cooperation, isn’t this the wrong crusade at the wrong time? Before we back into another war, President Joe Biden and our European partners should negotiate a peace agreement with Russia.

Tony White

Santa Rosa

GAYE LEBARON

Editor,

I was honored with a mention once in Gaye LeBaron’s column, when she profiled my accordion teacher, Guido Canevari. That was cool. But what really resonates for me is how she created community (her old-older game) and taught community history.

Because of her, I know so much more about Sonoma County than I ever could have learned from travel guides or coffee table books. I moved here from Calistoga in 1963 (big move for a 7-year-old), and I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t learning from LeBaron’s column, even during her first “retirement.” No one could have made history more interesting, because she made history personal. And because she is a fine writer.

Enjoy your retirement, Gaye. You are one of my beloved-friends-that-I’ve-never-met.

Jan Lappin

Rohnert Park

DEFAULT VOTE

Editor,

I can respect the spirit of letters about the bumpy road to E Pluribus Unum. But the tired rants about how wrong we are for even mentioning we liked one of Donald Trump’s ideas or policies are another huge miss on the entire picture.

I’m not a minion, or any of the other negative stereotype names hurled at those of us who voted for Trump, not out of love for him or misguided anger, but mainly out of desperation, because of the Democratic-Republican insiders club that owns Washington.

Seventy-four million people are not all right-wing fanatics, cult members or the rest of the ugly list of insults. We used to listen to your side; we simply stopped believing when the results showed up.

Give us better candidates, better solutions, not crazy ideas that only sound good from the Democrats’ star players. And quit excusing the failures of this administration.

Steve McLaughlin

Windsor

ANOTHER NO-KNOCK SHOOTING

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday morning in an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis another innocent black man’s like was taken by police serving a “no knock” warrant. The young man, Amir Locke, a lawful gun owner was fast asleep in the apartment. Some of the background facts are still being investigated, but what is known is that Locke wasn’t the person (or persons) thE police were after.

Locke reacted as anyone might have whose sleep was interrupted by having his or her bed kicked by armed strangers. Apparently in the police body video released by them the next day, he wasn’t about to shoot an officer.

Three shots killed him. It’s another case like the one in Louisville, KY of police misjudgment which has become so tragically common in America. Locke was well within his rights and now is dead. Whatever happens now, justice is not going to be reached for his grieving family or the black community.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa

UNDERMINING PROP 57

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter in hopes you will help me inform the voting public just how corrupt the California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) really are. This is a case of putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.

Over the last decade the voters in California have passed several bills and and amendments directed at prison reform. In fact voters across the nation let their votes speak loud and clear on what they wanted. “More freedom minded prosecutors and more oversight and accountability of the police.” The problem with that concept is behind these prison walls there is no accountability nor oversight from the public. In fact the District Attorneys Association and the California Supreme Court are of the opinion the voters in this state are incapable of understanding what it is they are voting for so they have overridden Prop 57.

A few years ago the people of this state backed Proposition 57 which allow offenders to receive more good time conduct credits so they would be able to go home to their families sooner. Notwithstanding, 20 years ago the CCPOA and CDCR started calling their protective custody inmates Sensitive Needs Yards (SNYs). That’s where they housed child molesters and rapists. Then they started letting ex-gang members (dropouts) go to those yards too. Today two thirds of the prison population is SNY. The worst of the worst.

Then the voters started passing all the laws to help decrease the prison population and allow nonviolent offenders to do a lot less time. That’s when the CCPOA and CDCR came up with a way to circumvent the will of the people. They created non-designated programming facilities (NDPF) yards where CDCR is trying to force general population inmates to live with and around the very same people I see in the news that the public is protesting to stop their release into their communities. The public does not want to live around these monsters in and around their kids.

A great many of us in prison have wives, mothers, sisters and children and don’t want to live around these monsters either. Yet CCPOA and CDCR are forcing the issue even though they know violence will ensue. It is their ploy to keep these prisons full.

The CCPOA and CDCR are getting around these voter approved initiative by staging gladiator fights using these new NDPF yards as their arenas.

When they move general population to these yards 10 to 15 correctional officers line up against the fence so they can observe the melee. When it’s over the general population inmates are shackled up like animals and lead back into their cages (cells) and punished by being denied voter approved early release. Then 10 or 12 months later they are marched back over so they can be made to fight again. Then they are shackled up again marched back to their cages and again denied voter approved early release.

This is how CCPOA and CDCR are circumventing the voters. Like I said in the beginning the courts, the CCPOA and CDCR think that the voting public is nothing more than a bunch of dumb idiots.

A lot of the inmates who are receiving this treatements have gang affiliated ties. CCPOA and CDCR are aware of this. They are also aware if these men stay on the yards once they are released from prison they are likely to become victims of violence. And their families as well, from the very gangs that CDCR forced them out of. A great many of these are old men who have been in prison for 20-40 years and are just trying to go home.

The CCPOA is also known as the Green Wall. It is a gang made up of prison guards who routinely abuse prisoners then hide behind the shield of qualified immunity which allows them to escape punishment under the very same laws that would send you or me to state prison if we violated them.

It is time we the people stand up and take back the system that was put into place to protect us from rogue law-enforcement officials by abolishing qualified and absolute immunity. Like my mother told me years ago, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If that’s the case then these rogue cops and correctional officers who are purposely breaking the law should be thrown into prison as well.

In September 2020 District Court Judge Claudia Wilkin for the Northern District of California ordered CDCR to start making their correctional officers wear body cameras at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego because of the abuse by correctional officers against disabled prisoners, a direct violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The reason I am telling you this is to shine some light on this country’s dark secrets when it comes to the penal system. It is a form of slavery condoned through the 13th amendment of the United States Constitution ratified after the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. It gives the state authority to force people who have been convicted of crime into servitude as a means of punishment without any intervention from the courts.

It is the courts who refuse to get involved in the way prisoners are treated behind these walls. It allows the correctional officers to get very sadistic and violent without any fear of retribution because they are seldom held accountable.

Charles Statler

Soledad