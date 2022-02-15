This is for All the Lonely People

Splitting kindling

under a dwindling sun

Leaves on the ground

beneath the trees

Delicious–golden and red

Leaves damp

brown

Redwood and fir snags

Spires on the southern sky

Line after line

reminds me of you

and how far it is between

those twisting trees

Kindling split

in baskets

I never brought to you

Feet up on the porch rail

My favorite self-portrait

Listening to America

the original band

Lonely People

After so many calls, texts, emails

Purple plum branches

bare and gray

Huckleberry flourishing

from an old growth stump

Green moss tempers

charcoal wood

Why do I smile

while America plays

Lonely People

Maybe it's you

Maybe it's a winter's day

winding down

sitting still

Bevy of quail

in the yard

Less skittery than summer

when I let you down

They huddle and cuddle

against the chill

and their tiny movements

crackle the leaves

lying brown

under the trees

Delicious–red and golden

like the state

we're in

America playing

Lonely People

This should be the end

we've come back around

A day is dusking

Still we smile

In the distance

a chainsaw starts

or is it a motorcycle

Too late to start sawing

A day is dusking

A friend texts

to love a photo

of the sea

and the gulls

and the waves

that roll back

to hours ago

Gray clouds

overhead

pushing west

like my ancestor

a hundred seventy years ago

From Ontario

Canada

to Californ

Equines his only companions

He rode a horse with no name

through the desert

without America playing

on an iPhone

How lonely was he?

We smile and ride on

across the centuries

into the sunset

with our narcissistic tendencies

Dusk doesn't turn to gloom

Days don't die

under the stars

They just rest

to brighten

tomorrow

When it'll be alright

and the croaking toads

will hush

to let us pass

on our hike

to that bare spire

at the top

of the hill

That long and twisting trail

while America plays

This is for all the lonely people

And the brown leaves

feed the ground

nourishing the trees

Delicious

red and golden

Flip an iPhone just right

and America plays on

into the dark and beyond