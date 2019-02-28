Joe Munson: I Meet Hoyle & Hendry

Someone, I don’t remember who, said “Joe Munson has a target on his back. He’s an outlier with a history.” In fact, it’s not much of an exaggeration to say that I’ve had guns pulled on me in every state west of the Mississippi. Mark Twain, who tangled with western gunslingers, would know what I’m talking about and he’d be tickled by my account of dancing with Pete Hoyle, who called me “a drug dealer”—though I was growing medical marijuana for patients. I called him a “rogue cop.” I also told him to make sure not to perjure himself in front of Judge Faulder because Judge Faulder would bounce him around like a rubber ball. There’s no escaping the righteous wrath of Faulder.

Before I get into my days with Peter Hoyle, when there was never a dull moment, I want to say this about cops as a group. I’ve often heard it said that cops rip off dealers and growers. Hey, man, cops don’t take pot, except once in a great while. It’s not because cops are inherently honest, but rather because the higher-ups are watching them like hawks and they know it. If a cop were to grab $100,000 in cash, which might be lying around at the scene of a bust, and if he’s also making $100,000, he’ll get in trouble, especially if he starts spending it. Most law enforcement guys are career cops. They don’t want to jeopardize their salary, their pension and their status in the community.

But now let’s get back to Hoyle. I often thought that he had a hard-on just for me, but in fact he had a hard-on for everyone. He was a terminator cop: one bad hombre and a very cocky baldheaded white boy. I must have pissed him off a few times. I didn’t realize it when I moved to Redwood Valley, but there I was living right next door to old Pete. It was quite a coincidence. He’d drove by in his undercover cop truck or ride his bicycle past my place. He was on recon.

Soon after I arrived in Redwood Valley we had words. I wished him a good morning and he asked if he could turn on his tape recorder so that he had an accurate account of our conversation and it couldn’t be misunderstood, misheard or misconstrued. I told him to keep it off because I wasn’t going to talk nice. I told him that whatever was going to happen, ought to play itself out in court and not on the side of the road, so he wouldn’t have to live through his nightmare twice. We parted company.

Then, a couple of days later, I’m driving in my beater—a piece of shit vehicle—with my wife, Atsuko, and my mother-in-law Nobuko, who was visiting from Japan where she’s a famous calligrapher. She had been invited to take part in the haiku festival in Ukiah and to bring it up a notch or two with her art. There was also an exhibit of her calligraphy.

We’re on our way to the festival. I look in the rearview mirror and I see Pete right behind me, and then right behind him are four Mendocino County sheriff’s vehicles. I turn to my wife and say, “They’re probably for us.” She says, “Hai,” which is “Yes” in Japanese. At the Gobi Street exit there are six cop cars behind us. I pull into the parking lot for what was Wendy’s and that burned down. Pete disappears. He knows that I know he’s an undercover cop, but he doesn’t want the whole county to see him with the real cops and to realize he’s undercover. So he makes himself scarce.

The sheriffs put on their cherries, the swirling lights on the roof of the vehicles. Deputy Hendry, the biggest, baddest cop in Mendo is there, but oddly enough, or maybe not, he seems to like me. He’s a muscle-bound, ex-marine type guy. In the parking lot, Hendry is civil to me. My mother-in-law gets out of the car, which she’s not supposed to do, but she doesn’t know the rules. She starts cussing the cops in Japanese.

My wife sees Hendry reaching for something. She says, “He’s gonna shoot grandma.” Hendry says, “No, I’m not, I’m turning down my radio.” Then, oddly enough, the cops let us go. They figured we were Hoyle’s target and they didn’t want to mess with us. We went to the haiku festival where my mother-in-law sold some of her work and we had a fun time. That was the last time I saw Hoyle, except once I ran into him when he was buying a 12-pack of beer at a convenience store. His truck and his boat were in the parking lot. I figured he was going to the lake. “Have a lovely day,” I say. He turns to me and says, “Thanks James.” Only he and Keith Faulder have ever called me by my birth name.

Breast Feeding In Court

My wife, Atsuko, and I were in the Mendocino County Courthouse charged with cultivation. Our son, Milo, was two-years-old and nursing. Atsuko breast-fed him right behind the DA’s desk and that unnerved her. She kept turning around and going nuts. Milo was enjoying himself and so was I.

Keith Faulder was my lawyer. Ron Brown was the judge. (Alas, cancer got Ron.) He was a sane judge, but the hearing for cultivation was a circus and I played it like a circus. At the hearing, Judge Brown had to listen to the prosecution and the defense and decide if there’s enough reason to go to trial. Keith and I did a pro-active defense. I invited medical patients with cancer, Glaucoma and MS to come to court and testify that I had in fact given them for free all the weed they needed, with the understanding that they would show up in court and testify on my behalf, if need be.

From the start, I knew that DA Kathryn Houston couldn’t withstand that kind of testimony from sick people, some of them dying. People in wheelchairs, and hooked up to respirators, came to the courthouse. The judge made them wait in the hallway outside the courtroom so that each individual couldn’t hear the testimony of anyone else, and so there would be no possibility of conspiracy and collusion. One of the patients was Antoinette Wiener who had too many afflictions to list on a single sheet of paper. Faulder calls Antoinette to the witness stand. Then, he looks right at DA Houston and says, “They call her Kitty.” Well, as I learned later, Kitty is also Houston’s pet name. DA Kitty says to Kitty on the witness stand, “I can’t find your recommendations for medical cannabis.” Cannabis Kitty says, “I can’t find them, either.” Ron Brown says to the DA, “She can’t find them.” Antoinette says, “I’ve looked all over my house.” Brown says, “She’s looked all over her house.” The DA says, “No further questions.” Brown says, “You may step down.”

All this time, my wife, Atsuko, is nursing our two-year old, Milo. Then she’s called to the witness stand because she was arrested with me, named as a co-conspirator and charged with cultivation, though she had nothing to do with the garden. She keep house. I keep yard. But PG&E was in her name. I took Milo in my arms when Atsuko was on the witness stand. The court wasn’t able to find a Japanese-speaking interpreter closer than San Jose. This interpreter had to come the night before she was scheduled to be in court. She was paid travel time and for her hotel room and meals and court time, too. Oddly enough, Atsuko only testified for five minutes. At the end of the hearing, Judge Brown says, “I see no evidence of any criminal activity. Go home.” The whole circus cost the prosecution, the state and taxpayers more money than the average person in Mendo makes in a whole year. In my view, the whole thing was a fishing operation on the part of the DA.

If we had lost the case, Atsuko would probably have been deported to Japan; she didn’t have American citizenship. If she was deported, I would have gone to Japan with her. All my patients would be without their medicine. Believe me, growers who give weed away for free are few and far-between in the marijuana business. In yet another hearing, which took place in San Francisco, I was charged with selling. I was trying to deliver a small bag of marijuana to Ralph Harvey Bay, an angry, one-eyed, epileptic Muslim. Cops arrested me on Christmas Eve. In court, the DA says that I had been charged with cultivation all over the state and had never slowed down. Randall Martin, the public defender assigned to my case, says to the judge, “The fact that my client has had every single case against him dismissed is overwhelming evidence of his abiding by the rules.” Judge says, “Case dismissed.” Later I asked Faulder, “Why do they keep coming after me?” He said, “They don’t like being soundly beaten in court.”