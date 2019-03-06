Letters (March 6, 2019)

EMERGENCY PLANNING

Hello Everyone:

Sheriff Allman and Fire Chief Avila will be here on Sunday March 10th, to provide us with information on how to organize our neighborhoods for emergencies. I'm sure this will be valuable to all of us.

It is not necessary to be an AV Village member to participate in this event, so please join us at Lauren's at 4:00.

* * *

AV VILLAGE MONTHLY SUNDAYS

Planning Tomorrow, Enjoying Today!

Sunday, March 10th at Lauren’s

4:00-5:30pm

Refreshments provided!

Emergency Response Planning in Anderson Valley Neighborhoods

Fire Chief Andres Avila, Sheriff Tom Allman and other speakers will discuss how to organize your neighborhood to be ready for an EMERGENCY.

Best,

Gwyn Smith

Boonville

THE TAHOE STRATEGY

Editor,

When ground is paved over or roofed-over structures are built, water that would normally soak into the ground up to its saturation point is diverted into creeks and storm drains, flowing eventually to the ocean.

When rain falls in the Tahoe Basin, a major part of that stormwater is directed into dry wells, eventually replenishing the groundwater with at least some of what was cut off by pavement and roofing.

For years, many unkind words were directed toward the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, but one doesn’t hear much criticism now, at least not about the mandated salvage of rainwater.

Why, one wonders, is this not common practice everywhere? And why was it not included in editorial comments about saving rainwater?

Raymond Alden

Sebastopol

PHF YES, BUT ALSO…

To the Editor:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, is a nonprofit organization advocating for improved mental health services at the local, state and national level. NAMI Mendocino is a growing membership of local people with mental illness, their families and friends who come together to advocate for additional and better mental health services in our community.

NAMI Mendocino worked side-by-side with Sheriff Tom Allman to support the well authored Measure B Initiative. There are many interpretations of what Measure B was voted in to do. We believe the true advantage of the Measure B Initiative is to improve the overall mental health system by creating services that eliminate service gaps. Delivering the appropriate level of care will create less need for mental health clients in our jails and emergency rooms.

Crisis Residential Programs (CRPs) are an imperative part of an efficient mental health system. CRPs reduce unnecessary stays in psychiatric hospitals, reduce the number and expense of emergency room visits and incarcerations, provide positive outcomes and can be utilized for preventative and after care services, individualized care, stabilization, support wellness and recovery and meet people at their current need at a lower rate of cost.

A Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) is an inpatient facility that treats individuals in psychiatric crisis who cannot be safely served in outpatient services. While a PHF is also a necessity in our community we believe it should be considered a last resort rather than a first option.

NAMI Mendocino encourages all Mendocino County residents to concentrate on the mental health system of care rather than any one level of service. Building a PHF and no other services will surely fail in this community. Our goal is to have a PHF but also to reach people before they need it.

NAMI Mendocino Board of Directors

Donna Moschetti – Chair

Sonya Nesch - Vice-Chair

Gladys Telschow – Treasurer

Jan McGourty – Secretary

Raven Price

Pokie Dunlap

Mel Lockey

FOOL PROOFING

Editor:

I don’t want to add insult to injury, but after traveling along the Russian River to get to Point Arena since 1959, and living in Sonoma County for 30 years, I find myself frustrated that precious taxpayer-financed resources are used every time the river floods to rescue people who refused to evacuate, even with plenty of advance notice. Said resources are also used to rescue those foolish enough to drive through standing and even rushing water on flooded roads with no clue as to what lies beneath. Time to get a clue, people.

Karen McMillen

Santa Rosa

GOOD LUCK

Editor,

If I hurt anybody's feelings or make a bad impression, I'm sorry.

We have a professor at UC Davis who is advocating killing cops. He's teaching his students how to kill cops when their backs are turned or they're busy or something. One of his students turned him in. It was on the news. How can a town like Davis support a college that has Professor like that? I can't believe that the police in Davis allow that. Advocating to students how to kill cops. Isn't that typical of California? It's a California college. A lot of the other professors in their own way teach the same thing. He should have a hole sliced in his scrotum sack and his leg run through the hole and then be turned loose on the freeway which would be too mild for him. But with political correctness it won't happen in California. Sanctuary states, the worst infrastructure, filthiest city in the world, San Francisco. And many more to make you cry. Makes me sick.

Mr. Severn, I see where you wrote a long article to spread your stupid gibberish gab that most people can't understand because you sound like a poet who has had a hysterectomy. I don't know what you're talking about. But I know that you hate our president because of the rotten things you say about him. You should get the hell out of the United States and move to another country. I get sick of people who get down on our president. You can say what you want about me but leave the President alone. The only people who don't like President Trump are the liberals who like to kill babies and like open borders and sanctuary cities, who hate law enforcement. They hate everything about the United States of America. When you talk bad about President Trump you are just declaring yourself a liberal, a baby killer, a sanctuary city guy, open borders, climate change, this that and the other, Filthy cities like San Francisco. Good luck Mr. Severn.

Sometimes I wonder why I stay in California. I should sell everything and get out of this shithole. It's not the state's fault, it's the people running it. People like Mr. Severn are so well educated that they become airheads and get stupid. He is the kind of people who make rules like the bullet train to nowhere. They don't care about overpriced medicine or that nobody can afford insurance or that we can't afford workers comp. No respect for law enforcement. Every outlaw radical child molester rapist murderer in the state gets protection. The filthiest slums in the United StatesL Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles. Sickening.

Last week just north of Pudding Creek outside of Fort Bragg there were 14 Caltrans employees and five vehicles there for four and a half hours just to put up a Share The Road sign. They could have done that in half the time and with half the people and fixed the god damn highway next to Taco Bell with the rest. You just about to tear the front end of your car when you hit the bumps there. And that's not the only place. It’s just as bad on the south end of the Caspar Bridge. The southbound lane will make your front wheel go through your radiator when you hit it. It's sad to watch people spending our tax money doing nothing, absolutely god damn nothing!

God Bless Donald Trump.

Jerry Philbrick

Comptche

SOCIALIST LIBRARIES

Editor,

Some examples of socialism in the U.S.A. are the public schools, libraries, roads, Cal-Trans, freeways, police and fire departments.

As kids, most of us went to public schools here, that were funded collectively by U.S. taxpayers, not just our parents money. That is Democratic Socialism, U.S.A. style.

I love the new Covelo public library, and I support it with donations and public tax money. I see many kids using this freebee who haven't paid any money. If we had a strictly capitalist country, then those kids would be forced to pay! I suspect most of those who demonize socialism, have in fact used the public libraries.

Roads and freeways benefit all of us here in the U.S.A. and were paid for collectively by taxpayers, not just your money, capitalist guy. CalTrans is funded with collectivist taxpayer money and capitalist guy couldn't get far without that absolute FACT!

Police and fire departments are funded with taxpayer money, once again, collectively! That is, we the people agree to pay for services all together, as a society, rather than totally separate.

Yes, we are individuals under a constitutional republic system, but that does not discount the fact that we live in a society.

On 9/11 the evil Socialists destroyed the World Trade Center, killing thousands and... Oh wait, no, that was the Saudi backed terrorists. But, the evil Socialists are torturing women who want equality with men. Oh no, wait, that's The Saudi Arabian Kings and rulers that Trump loves so much.

Trump and the repugs demonizing of Socialism, completely ignores the fact that the U.S.A. and our allies are mostly democratic socialist in how we operate, with the Europeans more so.

This anti-socialism crusade also ignores the Saudi crimes against its own people and Yemen.

Completely immoral disgusting hypocrisy and criminal complicity. That's just Trump being himself! "I know what Trump is. He is a racist he is a con-man, he is a cheat!" Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Best Regards,

Rob Mahon

Covelo

