Citizen Soldiers

It’s scary to think that, back in 1969, we as anti-war GIs had more civil rights than we have today. If the 20th Century proved anything, it’s that living under Big Lies Inc. is comforting in a mass society shaped by commercial propaganda campaigns zeroed in on mass-produced gullibility. Misery loves company and, up till now, our lowest common denominators have nearly always ruled over the best within us. So the promise of Liberty remains just that (Obviously, our “Greatest Generation” hasn’t been born yet).

As funny as it sounds, all great tyrants and war criminals see themselves as society victims. But in Vietnam us grunts had gotten ourselves washed and rinsed, tumbled and dried inside our world of hurt; misery had been our starting point and our bus wasn’t ever again going in the way it used to go or could have gone had we stayed home. As returnees, the whole world was like the girlfriends we’d left behind who’d moved so far away.

It wasn’t like we came back home from some useful and valuable on-the-job training in lovely London or Gay Paree. If we came back, it’d be as figments of your imagination. Having been broken down, reassembled and broken down again, we were figments of our own imaginations, too, our memories and futures joined like our hands with their fingers laced. But none of the shit turning over in our heads had happened in the real world and there was the rub. War wasn’t a hole to dig then fill back up and then dig again to fill back up again. Yesterday’s gone and tomorrow ain’t yet in a grunt’s field of vision. So jump back up on the magic bus, boy, lock and load, let’s get it on.

Maybe you’ll get a passenger to tell you their name, rank and serial number. No? Too forward? Then soak in the defoliated scenery out the window: bleached tree trunks the masts of ancient sunken warships. Read a book and/or plug your ears with Surround Sound. It’s the going and not the getting there, right? Hanging out too long in any one place is liable to get you killed.

The GI anti-war movement birthed the veteran’s anti-war movement, and we as citizen soldiers stood foursquare on the blood oath we’d sworn to defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Unfortunately for ourselves, and millions of non-combatants of the Indochinese persuasion, we’d gone to war without a Congressional Declaration of War and that made our war blatantly unconstitutional—at best, gross dereliction of duty as a high crime and misdemeanor—on the part of the cracker US Congress back in 1965. Because, to paraphrase Daniel Webster: where in our Constitution is it written that some grasping tyrant in a faraway Capitol can forcefully take son from mother, and brother from sister, and send him to be slaughtered in some faraway land in the name of whatever cause some politician decrees to be Just and Necessary?

Our wars in Indochina violated the UN Charter and a number of other treaties adopted by Congress and signed by the US President and, if that weren’t disgraceful enough, they also violated the Nuremburg Principles our own government had authored and advocated for. The Nuremburg Principles the military had used to instruct us trainees in war’s Rules of Engagement. Any individual who commits an atrocity like a Nazi, we were warned, will get treated like a Nazi.

So how could we get punished for demanding that the Laws of the Land be upheld? Where is the sedition in honoring our oath? We as petitioners were patriots the same as our legions of celebrity judges, juries and executors yakking away on rightwing cracker TV and squawky/talkie yahoo radio (Lt. Calley was a political prisoner in respectable Southern Opinion). We were the same patriots they were just one hell of a lot more of it. We’d been to hell and back: all these dudes had done was talk Nixonite Cold War/Peace with Victory horseshit. Besides, the noble Commander-in-Chief the War Hawks had pledged their allegiance to was just another crooked little WW2 GI goldbrick, weakling and card cheat.

Nixon’s “base” were not just stone fools, they were hypocrites on a Biblical scale and, if that weren’t bad enough, their own worst enemies in the end, their self-willed ignorance in the name of “duty,” “National Security” and “national unity” a form of punishment for their minds, bodies, pocketbooks and souls.

Some stuff a person can forgive and forget, and some stuff a person can’t. The obscenity called war is as old as the hills and as new as a toddler squatting in the dirt of a refugee camp. War is a bone-skinny boy POW watching you from inside his concertina cage, him hoping for a lump of bread you ain’t got and wouldn’t give him anyway. War is a raggedy young peasant woman collapsed in a heap and hiding her face, her shoulders heaving, her wailing sounding like a gut-shot dying animal because her god has abandoned her.

I don’t think many folks remember the USA’s St. Patrick’s Brigade or Coxey’s Army, the Bonus Marchers, 1943’s GI Bill of Rights or Post-WW2’s Bring Them Home Campaign. That last of personal interest since my dad, and virtually all of his close friends, had volunteered to fight in WW2. They joined for the duration of the war which would be, now that the Yanks were coming, maybe a year or two away. But then, after Germany was not just defeated but flattened, the military refused to honor their promise seeing how Japan wasn’t quite done fighting yet. Then, after Japan joined Germany in total defeat and submission, the military still refused to demobilize, the spoils of victory still not having been properly secured and consolidated in their professional opinions.

But the people back home wouldn’t have it. Mothers, fathers, sisters, daughters, aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbors, church congregations and union locals all knew a promise is a promise and they got fighting mad. How dare anybody extend the tours of those who’d already sacrificed what should have been the best years of their lives? And what of their loved ones? How much do they count for in this “democracy” of ours?

Individual politicians can defy the people only when they’re issued blank checks. But yank on their leashes and they’re liable to land on their backs, their little manicured paws dog-paddling in the air. And that’s what happened when these DC/Wall Street War Hawks tried to convince everybody “on the home front” that “duration” means whatever they say it means and, by the way, your questions are very much in bad taste.

Well the War Hawks got letters, telegrams, petitions, picket lines and an almost universally hostile press. In the end, demobilization happened the way everybody had expected it would way back at the beginning: the beginning which was already starting to seem like a world lost overnight and lost forever.

So it’s not surprising we’ve forgotten about Vietnam Veterans against the War and Vietnam’s legions of anti-war vets more generally (all wars breed plenty of “malcontents” seeing how wars are never all they’re cracked up to be). So getting to write the Official History of any war is that war’s most important spoil, for controlling the story of the past is the key to fashioning the future. Official History makes your customers look good by sweeping all evidence to the contrary under the proverbial rug while making sure a war’s ancient lessons are forgotten in good time. In short: if a tree falls in a forest and there’s nobody there, nobody hears about it. That is good, too. As Orwell so proudly asserted, Ignorance is taken as Strength.

April is coming and it reminds me of Nam in bloody April, 1968, and how, throughout history, April has been considered a good time to start a war. We Americans already have wars aplenty, of course, but they’re sub-contracted and so flying under our radar. Meatloaf and potatoes, bread and butter, cheap food and gas are supposedly all that holds today’s voter’s attention in what the media has christened “The New Trump Era.” Getting citizens to vote their pocketbooks makes them predictable and so easy to ambush. Especially when you’ve made it so when you give them a dollar back in taxes and pocket ten bucks for yourself, they think they’re getting a bargain. The Ancient Regime as State as Church has trained them so well that the one thing they absolutely are not is their brother’s keeper. Or so they’d have us think.

Call the functionalities of the straight-laced American Consumer sins if you want, but they’ll keep their pieces of silver and still be forgiven—blind faith better than no faith at all according to the Gospel of Themselves, which makes Jesus their ace in the hole. In 2018, the desire for more and more is bred into us the way speed and endurance are bred into Thoroughbred horses. And so, if you’ve been “reborn” in war, you’re doomed to die a warrior just like everybody else who has walked down that lonely midnight alley. Such is the nature of the beast, as most everybody quickly finds out too late.

April, 1971, was also when VVAW launched what was called Operation Dewey Canyon III. To the consternation of the War Hawk Nixonites, but the solid support of local law enforcement and the endorsement of plenty of retired and distinguished military officers and NCOs, and field-grade officers, including General D.M. Shoup, Medal of Honor winner and former Commandant of the US Marine Corps, and heavily-decorated WW2 Army Infantry generals H.B. Hester and James M. Gavin, 8,000 Vietnam Veterans gathered in D.C. to demand an end to the carnage and more money for the VA’s rundown and over-stuffed hospitals. During the four day gathering, some 800 vets threw their war medals onto the steps of the US Supreme Court, and the extensive and in-depth media coverage of the heart-wrenching ritual pounded another wooden stake into the heart of the vampire war that refused to die until, four long years later, it finally did. The killing didn’t stop, of course, but at least we Americans weren’t dying anymore.

GIs United against the War in Vietnam, Ft. Bragg, NC chapter, got respectful and extensive press coverage, including a documentary on National Educational Television and a cover story in Life Magazine. I was interviewed for the doc and, “plagiarizing” a friend with Military Intelligence who worked inside the JKF Special Warfare Center and wished to remain anonymous, I said on camera that the US Special Forces (“those brave men of the Green Beret”) spread out across Latin America were “the American guns behind the American money the American people know nothing about.”

Today there’s a massive youth movement growing nationwide and they’re not getting any press. As if our salvation lies in dinosaurs like Joe “third time’s the charm” Biden or Bernie the ancient New England Hobbit storyteller. By the way: has anybody ever seen a politician who acts more innocent than Herr Trump? That makes him innocent, right?

If Trump’s taken away in a straightjacket anytime soon, the vast majority of Americans will celebrate, as will virtually all the people on earth outside of Gangland Russia and Imperial China. Given his wicked sense of humor, Trump getting his just desserts will probably prompt Putin to declare a National Day of Mourning and, in requiem, award His Loyal People with a Military Parade.