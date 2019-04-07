Wordlessness (April 3, 2002)

I was a strange little kid. Until I was eight or nine years old I spoke with a lisp that made me sound like a baby. As if that wasn’t bad enough, I also had a horrible, tongue-tying stutter. I remember my mom, who was crazy as a loon, blaming my stutter on the Rensing brothers, Charlie and Pepe. A bit bigger and meaner than the other boys on the block, Charlie and Pepe used to capture me and pin me to the ground. They’d give me a “pink belly” until, in tears, I agreed to recite: “Robert E. Lee ruled the Confederacy.”

I’d begin with: “Wa,wa,wa,wa,” and it’d go down hill from there.

Charlie and Pepe thought it was hilarious.

My dad had no sympathy for me. Or if he did he never showed it. The way he saw it, my inability to speak properly was just a weakness I’d have to overcome. One way or the other, sooner or later, I’d have to get it right. Or, if for some reason I couldn’t or didn’t want to get it right, then I could always keep my mouth shut. With a knowing twinkle in his eye, my dad assured me that worse things could happen to me.

Worse come to worst — my dad believed that was always a possibility — I could just watch and listen. In my tongue-tied silence I could learn how to tell the wise men from the fools, the straight shooters from the cheats, the sharks from the guppies.

Naturally I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to talk just like everybody else. I wanted to fit in. So I forced myself to talk as much as I could. I’d plan out what I wanted to say and let her rip. If my listeners had to strain to understand my words then I was successful. I’d keep talking just as if nothing was wrong. Even if my audience had to bite their tongues to keep from laughing at me, still I’d continue with my riff. And I remember at such times feeling intensely weird. I felt like a midget in a basketball game. Or a cross-eyed pool shooter. Or a poker player who couldn’t figure odds.

Alone, replaying my conversations in my head, I’d cringe with shame. Who did I think I was?

Usually I couldn’t even get out my first words. If I tried to speak and I couldn’t then I’d forget about it and try again later. If I was around girls or strangers I’d keep my mouth shut. If I was near a girl I’d taken a shine to, then I’d try to shrink into the woodwork. I’d be terrorized that she would come over and talk to me and I wouldn’t be able to return the favor.

After years of practice and with the help of my school’s speech therapist, by the 3rd or 4th grade I’d gotten rid of my lisp. I’d no longer begin saying “Robert” with: “Wa, wa, wa, wa.” Now I’d say: “Ra, ra, ra, ra.”

I learned to pick my spots. Not once during my 11 years of schooling did I ever raise my hand in class. I didn’t call out to my friends if I saw them across the street or down the block. I didn’t talk to strangers or to the neighborhood storekeepers. Outside of family and long time family friends, the only people I felt comfortable talking with were my homeboys, the Avenue 63 kids. But even with them I never talked as much as I wanted.

I heard a lot of theories about why some people stuttered. I heard folks stuttered because they had a deformed mouth or spastic tongue muscles. Or it was because they had a lantern jaw or buckteeth, bad brain chemistry or a nervous disposition. Since most folks believed the last explanation to be the true one, cartoon characters like Porky Pig and Don Knotts made folks laugh in part because they confirmed the stereotype. Since in show business characters who stuttered were virtually always held up as targets of ridicule, some of the boys in my neighborhood thought it was OK for them to rub it in. Convinced I was a freak, they thought they could treat me like a sissy.

My dad was an Irishman who had been brought up in an Italian neighborhood in Chicago during the Great Depression. Since he, like myself, had no big brothers to protect him, my dad had to learn to defend himself. Just so he could safely walk home from school had to give as good as he got. He had to let it be known that if you messed with him you’d have to kick his ass and that wouldn’t be easy.

So, when it came to how to handle the bullies, my dad’s advice to me was simple. I was to make a tight fist and hit the kid as hard as I could right in the nose. To put some power into my punch — I was never to swing on somebody unless I was willing to hurt him — I needed to aim at the back of his head. If I could knock his nose that far backward, my dad guaranteed me, then that’s all I’d need in most cases.

Michael Reagan was my first victim. We were maybe six years old and when I hit him his nose flattened under my fist and released a gush of blood. Looking down and seeing the red, sticky liquid splattering on his shirt, Michael Reagan wailed like a baby and ran home to his mommy. I shook a fist at Buddy Fox and his jaw dropped and then he too ran away.

Over the years I’d get into more than a few fistfights. But never again would I ever feel so vindicated and victorious, so on top of the world.

No matter what others believed, my parents were convinced that I stuttered because, for whatever reason, my mind moved too quickly for my tongue. So the solution was for me to relax, slow down, take my time and so allow my tongue a chance to catch up. The process was easy, my parents claimed. Just breathe deep, slow my mind and proceed.

I followed their advice but it never worked. I’d imagine myself alone on a warm, sandy beach. Filling my eyes were rows of slowly incoming waves, in my ears the gentle rumble of cascading surf and the fizz made by salt spray lofted on the ocean breeze. I’d wrap my mind around a single word and still it’d come out: “Y-y-yes.”

Since I couldn’t express myself with words I compensated in other ways. My fists told the boys on the block to watch their mouths around me. Yet, wanting to be liked more than feared, in addition to being a fighter I also became a clown and a prankster, a mimic and a mime. I spent hours learning how to make faces in the mirror. It got so I could make a face for nearly any occasion. I also learned how to talk with my hands. Sometimes I felt like I could flawlessly speak a whole paragraph with one grand movement of my hands. I also used pantomime. I got some of my biggest laughs by acting out, instead of telling, jokes.

So being tongue-tied wasn’t all bad. Nothing under the sun was all bad. My reputation as somebody who stuck up for himself, combined with my seeming “vulnerability,” made me attractive to some of the more adventurous girls. Then, for obvious reasons, I was a good listener and girls really liked that. So all through my school years I had girlfriends. Sharon Fox, Buddy’s Born Again big sister, taught me how to make love. Maria Morales showed me what it was like to be born to be wild. Diana Young, whose broken front teeth only made her beauty bearable, introduced me to the sweet sorrow of deep yearning. Francis Mendoza, my earth goddess, was the first girl to break my heart.

With or without a girlfriend, I never did well in school. There was always some teacher who, thinking fair was fair, called on me to speak up in class. Kids in the halls or on the playground wanted me to talk even though they knew, or sometimes because they knew, I’d rather not. In school I felt pestered and when I felt pestered I’d strike out or leave, fight or go truant.

By the time I grew out of my lisp I was already known as a troublemaker. In the lower grades I spent a fair amount of my time out in the hallway sitting in a chair facing the wall. Later on I’d regularly get sent to the principal’s office or sent home for a day or two.

In Junior High School it seemed I couldn’t go a week without getting swatted. In my junior high a boy could get swatted about anytime he forget his manners. Our gym teachers (we went to gym class every day) swatted boys with the soles of tennis shoes. They’d have you bend over and grasp your ankles while you took your punishment. If you committed a minor infraction they’d swat you with a size 8 tennis shoe. If you really pissed them off they’d use a size 16. The metal shop teacher, who was a jovial fellow, swatted you with a four-foot long steel ruler. Standing in front of the class while making a show of trying to decide how many inches to give you, he’d hold up his ruler like a sword, jiggle his hand and make the wobbling ruler sing like a Jew’s Harp. For a first or a minor offense he’d swat you with 30 inches. Repeat offenders got the full 48 inches.

Most of the rest of the male teachers (why the female teachers didn’t give swats was beyond me) used the paddles that were lovingly manufactured by the wood shop teacher. He’d start with a 1-by-6 oak plank and cut it to a length of three feet. Then he carved a handle on one end and rounded the corners off the other. Next he’d wrap the handle with soft adhesive tape and drill holes in the working end so that there was less wind resistance and, perhaps, so that the welt left on your ass had polka dots.

The Ag Teacher, who thought he was hip, painted his paddle to look like a surfboard.

It would be a stretch to say that I became a champion swat catcher because I stuttered. I couldn’t even say for sure that I “acted out” because I stuttered. Yet back then it seemed to me, if only I could speak my mind, my whole life would be different.

At the same time I never felt all alone. Sharon Fox got ridiculed because she was a slut. Maria Morales drew snickers behind her back because her big brother was in prison, she lived in a filthy slum and because she was a mota-toking, tattooed (“13”) Pachuca. Diana Young was never allowed to forget about her broken front teeth (“What? Your parents have no money?”) Francis Mendoza was made to feel like a freak because, at age 15, she looked like a full-grown woman.

Add to them the ugly girls, the fat girls, the fat and ugly girls and boys, the goodie-two-shoes and the twerps, the dwarfs, the retards, the cripples, the four-eyes, the new kids and anybody else who showed any weakness or exhibited any flaw, and my stutter and myself seemed to fit right in.

They said misery liked company and I guessed that was true in a sense. If all of a clique’s cruelty was focused on one person then maybe that person would snap. But spread the cruelty around, make it so nobody could escape its sting and folks seemed to get along better. It was hard to get up a lynch mob when everybody in town knew that at some point they themselves could get lynched.

As an adult I rarely got tongue-tied anymore. And when I did I’d just clam up and not worry about the stigma. If my occasional failure to respond in conversation was taken as aloofness or as inattention then it tickled my heart. I still had a bit of prankster in me.

Yet I never got over the petty hurts we folks so much enjoyed inflicting on each other. All my life I’d watched the strong prey upon the weak and I had no doubt that power corrupted because I’d seen it on the playground and in the classroom, in the barracks, in the jungle, on the road and on the job. I’d watched as one ditch digger went out of his way to make another ditch digger feel miserable. I’d watched one female stall mucker do the same thing to another.

Once, during an incident that made me cry afterward, a young compadre of mine, sharp as a tack but completely illiterate, formally apologized to me because his kid brother, who he’d paid to bring up from Mexico and who he had arranged to come and work with us making firewood, had black skin. My compadre solemnly swore to me on all that was holy that there was no African blood in his family — his brother just came out that way. Who knew why such things happened?

The worst were people whose most fervent belief in life was that their rank had its privileges. Status seekers, brown-nosing back-stabbers, money grubbers, snooty customers, tyrannical clerks, office bullies, bosses with a Caesar complex, heartless cops and judges and landlords, the whole rules-are-rules apparatcik bunch, anybody who believed their own personal God condemned to Eternal Damnation all “unbelievers,” all who believed that the sole purpose of the law was to make their own merciless meek selves feel secure in their private lives, all who believed that America was a feed-your-face eatery, a cheap cafeteria — those were a few of the types who made petty cruelty so much a part of our way of life. Next to them the taunting playground bullies were small time. Or, more precisely, minor league.

Whatever lessons I learned because I stuttered were the same lessons most everybody else learned one way or the other. Maybe I just learned the lessons a bit more thoroughly than most. When you couldn’t do something you desperately wanted to do it tended to make you aspire, to dream, to come to believe in something better if only things were just a little bit different. But dreams were just dreams and over the years my frustrations were slowly submerged beneath my growing contempt for cliques and conformists, followers and leaders. Almost inevitably my inability to fit in transformed itself from a vice into a virtue. Who needed those guys anyway?

In the end I was left with sadness and pity. I lived with a sense of loss not because I had lost something but because I’d never had it. I’d never been able to trust in the kindness of people. I’d never managed to entirely trust the kindness within myself.

In my experience if people were not solely self-interested then they were partisans, their perceptions, and hence their morality, a function of their participation within a particular group. To keep from going crazy everybody needed a certain hardness of heart, a reduction of empathy and compassion and a shrinkage of soul. We needed protection and we took it where we could find it. Which was in a group, any group, following any leader, honest or corrupt.

To the extent that I achieved independence — like everybody else to really become myself I needed to stop being what others had made me — my accomplishment was accompanied by a degree of callousness and selfishness that made my victory seem hollow. I learned to “play hardball” to get my own way. I became an executioner and a victim, a prisoner and a guard.

The most curious thing about my stutter was that I lost most of it between firefights in Vietnam. Why that was I couldn’t say for sure, though it always struck me as kind of funny. I did come up with one theory. Since in combat the lead flew at supersonic speeds, whatever you did, or didn’t do, you did it quickly and without thinking. Then, afterwards, time moved excruciatingly slow. In your memory you could see the bullets coming at you. You could freeze the impact dome of an exploding mortar round into a single frame like a hand-held snap shot. In ultra slow motion you could watch a friend get hurled against the trees like a rag doll. You could replay in your head any event as many times as you wanted without even trying.

Maybe, choking on a jag of time like a bumble bee of shrapnel snatched out of the air, I finally discovered what real wordlessness was, how deeply speechlessness could get jammed down my throat. Faced with instantaneous and eternal muteness, my stutter seemed a small thing.

After the war I knew in my bones that I lived on borrowed time. So I didn’t have to be in a hurry anymore. There was not much left for me to strive for. I came to know that I fit in in the ways that counted. I needed to protect myself which for me amounted to a retreat into the hills, a giving up on what I had once believed. My patriotism became a sham, my social conscience shriveled, my broken heart became its own private interest group, a vanity plate stamped out by the State. So maybe my words came to me because I knew they no longer mattered. Feeling about finished anyway, what could I lose?

It was also possible that it had just been a coincidence. Maybe, at age 18, I would have “grown out” of my stutter no matter where I was or what I did. I could have stayed with my homeboys off-loading boxcars down in Lincoln Heights and still lost my stutter. I could have learned to speak even if I’d been thrown in the Dog Town Jail. I couldn’t tell.

Finally there was the connection between my stuttering and my writing. It was interesting to consider the possibility that if I had never stuttered — if as a child I had been able to get everything off my chest whenever I wanted — then I never would have put pen to paper. Like a caged bird released into the wild, I wrote to spread my wings. Since on paper my words flowed smoother than I could ever speak them, my writing was in some part another form of compensation; another sort of pantomime.

Then in my black heart there had to be an element of payback and some showing off and some angling for a future in which — if only the boys and girls on the block could hear this one — I could support myself by stringing together words.

Yet the real connection was more in the coloring than in the prompting. When I finished a written piece and I felt satisfied that I had said what I had wanted to say my feelings of triumph were always tempered by my memories of the cage.