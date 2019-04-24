What the Thrush Said

O thou whose face hath felt the Winter's wind,
 Whose eye has seen the snow-clouds hung in mist
 And the black elm tops 'mong the freezing stars,
To thee the spring will be a harvest-time.
O thou, whose only book has been the light
 Of supreme darkness which thou feddest on
 Night after night when Phoebus was away,
 To thee the Spring shall be a triple morn.
O fret not after knowledge -- I have none,
 And yet my song comes native with the warmth.
O fret not after knowledge -- I have none,
 And yet the Evening listens. He who saddens
At thought of idleness cannot be idle,
And he's awake who thinks himself asleep.

– John Keats, Lines from a Letter to John Hamilton Reynolds

