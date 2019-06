[Jul 11 & 25]

Mendocino Animal Hospital at Anderson Valley Farm Supply

Dr. Burns from Mendocino Animal Hospital will be at the Anderson Valley Farm Supply seeing patients twice in July.

Thursday, July 11th AND Thursday, July 25th

She's there between 2:00 and 4:00 pm. People can always check our Facebook page in the events section for more information - it's always posted when we're going to be there.

Michelle Fetzer

Mendocino Animal Hospital