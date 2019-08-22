Admiral Cockburn & Napoleon

An excerpt from Napoleon and St. Helena, 1815-1816, by Roger Morriss, describing Admiral George Cockburn sailing Napoleon to exile to the island of St. Helena. Ancestor of the AVA's late and great Alexander Cockburn, Admiral of the fleet Sir George Cockburn, 10th Baronet, GCB, FRS (22 April 1772 – 19 August 1853) was renowned for his expertise on the latest steam and screw technologies, and also for his ability to manage seamen without resorting necessarily to the lash.

