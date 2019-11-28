BREAKING: Calum Hunnicutt Case

Word out of the Ukiah Courthouse has it that Gina Bean, aka Gina Delfiorentino, 41, of Fort Bragg, has been charged for the tragic hit-and-run death of Calum Hunnicutt back in July. Ricky Santos, 35, also of Fort Bragg has been charged with assisting her to hide from investigators after the incident.

Bean, Santos

Coast residents recall that Mr. Santos was himself charged with hit and run last Christmas when he ran over a horse and rider during the Fort Bragg Christmas parade. An official announcement is expected soon.