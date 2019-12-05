Breaking: Fire in Downtown Boonville

A structure fire in a residential rental across the street from the Boonville Post Office next door to AV Market, escaped into neighboring buildings before firefighters could control it early Thursday afternoon.

The fire was stoked by a stiff 10-15 mph wind blowing out of the southeast toward the northwest. The flames then jumped from the first neighboring structure onto the roof of Lizzby’s Mexican restaurant and the Pic-N-Pay convenience store (one building) as flames jumped into the damp sky above. Early reports had it that the occupants of all three buildings had escaped and were unharmed, sitting on the curb across the street from the fire watching their homes go up in flames.

Rain drops began to fall about an hour later, but by then all three buildings were on fire with the first residence appearing to be all but destroyed and the roof of the second residence spewing flame. A small army of fire equipment arrived to attempt to contain the fire to the three burned buildings by 2pm. The large number of fire engines parked on Highway 128 to battle the blaze created a significant traffic blockage leaving stranded drivers confused about what to do. Downwind neighbors at Tom Town and the Farrer Building were worried that the flames might jump off the Pic-N-Pay roof onto the neighboring eucalyptus trees and make it even worse. But by mid-afternoon firefighters appeared to be making progress on the roof fire over Pic-N-Pay.