County Health Officer Will Issue Shelter-In-Place Order

[Mar 18]

Mendocino County Public Health has been actively responding to the threat of COVID-19 since early January 2020. On March 4, 2020, Mendocino County declared a local health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within Mendocino County, there has been minimal COVID-19 testing performed due to crisis level nationwide shortage of testing materials. At this time, there are zero confirmed cases and no evidence of community spread in Mendocino County.

Given that nearby San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 with extensive community spread, we recognize the imminent threat presented to the public’s health.

Mendocino County has been closely monitoring the recent Shelter-In-Place Orders issued yesterday in a coordinated effort by the big 6 Bay Area counties (San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda). Tonight with the addition of Sonoma County’s Shelter-In-Place Order, County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan has decided to issue a local order in alignment with our region. The Bay Area joint order, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2IOHTtR, restricts non-essential activities outside the home. The Mendocino County Shelter-In-Place Order will reflect the rural nature of our County. The Mendocino County Health Officer will issue this Health Order, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. to go into effect at 10:00 p.m. This upcoming order will be issued in response to the 297 confirmed cases and 5 deaths in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions along with community spread in neighboring counties. The Health Officer recommends that Mendocino County residents who have upcoming non-essential travel planned to any of the Bay Area counties cancel their plans.

County Health Officer Dr. Doohan will be issuing the Health Order and a press release tomorrow, March 18, at 5:00 p.m. Dr. Doohan will be available for media inquiries by phone from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Media inquiries can be submitted to Sarah Dukett at duketts@mendocinocounty.org by 4:00 p.m. on March 18.