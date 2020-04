We are still serving our delicious lunches on Tuesdays and Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, our resources are limited right now and our budget is being stretched, so please call ahead to order your lunch if possible as it is difficult to provide too many walk-ins and we hate turning folks away. We are now typically serving between 11:30-12:15pm as our staff is on limited hours as well. Call 707-895-3609.

