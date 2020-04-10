Local Food Sources

- AV Market is still open daily from 10-6.
- Boont Berry is open for take out food from their deli, curbside delivery and regular shopping. They can also do special orders, and there has been a pop-up "Love Table" there in recent weeks offering free homemade bread and other items. (707) 895-3576
- Lemons Market is still open daily for groceries, meat, fish and deli.
- Yorkville Market still open for take-out and groceries. (707) 894-9456
Also:
- 4 Bar K Ranch is still taking orders for local beef. contact Dave Kooyers at dkooyers@gmail.com (707) 895-2325
- Boonville Barn Collective still selling olive oil, chile powders and salts.
- Natural Products of Boonville still has mushrooms and more each week, plus veggie starts! (707) 684-0182 or keepertrout@gmail.com
- Petit Teton remains open, selling a wide selection of produce, meat, eggs, plants, and canned food. They can prepare a grocery bag in advance. (707) 684-4146 or farmer@petitteton.com