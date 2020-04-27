New Study Links Monsanto’s Roundup to Cancer (Nov. 3, 1999)

A recent study by eminent oncologists Dr. Lennart Hardell and Dr. Mikael Eriksson of Sweden, has revealed clear links between one of the world's biggest selling herbicides, glyphosate (RoundUp), to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer.

In the study published in the 15 March 1999 Journal of American Cancer Society, the researchers also maintain that exposure to glyphosate “yielded increased risks for NHL.” They stress that with the rapidly increasing use of glyphosate since the time the study was carried out, “glyphosate deserves further epidemiologic studies.”

Glyphosate, commonly known as Roundup, is the world's most widely used herbicide. It is estimated that for 1998, over a 112,000 metric tons of glyphosate were used world-wide. It indiscriminately kills off a wide variety of weeds after application and is primarily used to control annual and perennial plants.

71% of genetically engineered crops planted in 1998 are designed to be resistant to herbicides such as glyphosate, marketed by Monsanto as Roundup. Companies developing herbicide resistant crops are also increasing their production capacity for herbicides such as glyphosate, and also are requesting permits for higher residues of these chemicals in genetically engineered food. For example, Monsanto has already received permits for a threefold increase in herbicide residues on genetically engineered soybeans in Europe and the US, up from 6 parts per million (PPM) to 20 PPM.

According to Sadhibh O' Neill of Genetic Concern, “this study reinforces concerns by environmentalists and health professionals that far from reducing herbicide use, glyphosate resistant crops may result in increased residues to which we as consumers will be exposed in our food.”

“Increased residues of glyphosate and its metabolites are already on sale via genetically engineered soya, common in processed foods. However no studies of the effects of genetically engineered soya sprayed with Roundup on health have been carried out either on animals or humans to date,” she continued.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics from 1997 show that expanded plantings of Roundup Ready soybeans (i.e., soybeans genetically engineered to be tolerant to the herbicide) resulted in a 72% increase in the use of glyphosate. According to the Pesticides Action Network, scientists estimate that plants genetically engineered to be herbicide resistant will actually triple the amount of herbicides used. Farmers, knowing that their crop can tolerate or resist being killed off by the herbicides, will tend to use them more liberally.

O' Neill concluded: “The EPA when authorizing Monsanto's field trials for Roundup-ready sugar beet did not consider the issue of glyphosate. They considered this to be the responsibility of the Pesticides Control Service of the Department of Agriculture. Thus nobody has included the effects of increasing the use of glyphosate in the risk/benefit analysis carried out. It is yet another example of how regulatory authorities supposedly protecting public health have failed to implement the ‘precautionary principle’ with respect to GMOs.”