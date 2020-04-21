FB Negative Result

On Thursday April 16, 2020 during a conference call, Mendocino County Sheriff Mat Kendall reported the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) released two prisoners from a state correctional facility who might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. One prisoner release was in Ukiah, the other release was within the City of Fort Bragg. Mendocino County Health was aware of the person released in Ukiah. We were disappointed to hear of no involvement with County Health in the Fort Bragg correctional release.

Upon research, the person in question was housed in the same module, but in a different building, where a COVID-19 outbreak had taken place. The Fort Bragg person was released in the first week of April and arrived in Fort Bragg the following week. During the release, they were informed of the COVID-19 outbreak and provided with documentation.

Sharon Convery, Mendocino County Director of Clinical Testing was contacted and provided information of our predicament. We informed her we were requesting immediate testing. Within an hour, Convery contacted Lucresia Renteria, Director of Mendocino Coast Clinics, who immediately set up a test. I contacted the person in question and requested their arrival at the Mendocino Coast Clinic for testing. The person agreed and arrived at the appropriate time, as officers stood by to confirm the test had taken place. I commend this individual for cooperating with the Fort Bragg Police Department and volunteering to take the test without hesitation. We were informed it would take between 24 to 48 hours to receive the test results.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, late afternoon we were informed the Fort Bragg person who was tested was NEGATIVE for COVID-19. The person in Ukiah was not so lucky.

I commend the fast action of the staff who participated in protecting the members of our community, who have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Fort Bragg Police Chief John Naulty presser)