Music Festival Cancelled

It will likely come as no surprise to you that we have had no choice but to cancel our Festival 2020 season and the benefit events scheduled during that time.

Given the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, it became increasingly unlikely that gatherings would be possible in July, so we finally had to make this difficult and sad decision.

The Festival is the highlight of the summer for all of us—our wonderful audience, musicians, incomparable volunteers—the Festival community as a whole. We all will dearly miss it.

If you’re a ticket holder, please expect a separate email regarding your refund options.

Though there will be no live 'music on the edge of the world' this July, we promise creative ways to uphold the rest of our mission. We're planning to bring our musicians and music lovers together this summer via the Internet, and there will be plenty of opportunity to learn and listen.

Our adult education department, which has been going strong using Zoom, will expand beyond our current series of classes. Stay tuned! We’ll be in touch. Our fondest wish is that we'll be sharing music with you in the not-too-distant future.

We fully expect to resume bringing the Festival’s signature mix of live music to the Mendocino Headlands next summer. We’re grateful for the extraordinary Festival community of donors, sponsors, lodging providers, volunteers, and to the wonderful musicians whose performances give us joy, inspiration and respite from the cares and challenges of everyday life.

The past months' world events are unspeakably sad. We send wishes for everyone's good health and safety during this time.

From all of us here at the Mendocino Music Festival.