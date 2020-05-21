New Ukiah Testing Site

County Launches New Covid-19 Testing Site In Ukiah

[Post Date: 05/20/2020 10:24 AM]

Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 COVID-19 community testing sites across the state to focus on underserved communities, Mendocino County will launch one testing site at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds at 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, CA 95482 in Carl Purdy Hall. The new testing site will launch on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and will be open to the public for testing from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm. After the initial launch day, the regular hours for public testing will be Tuesday – Saturday from 12:30 pm – 7:00 pm. This new testing site is provided through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, a leading health services innovation company.

Testing will be by appointment only. Mendocino County residents can make an appointment online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without internet access can make an appointment by calling (888) 634-1123.

"I would like to thank Senator McGuire and Assemblyman Wood for all their assistance,” said Carmel Angelo, Mendocino County Chief Executive Officer. “Our representatives, and the public that responded to our Call to Action, were instrumental in our accessing OptumServe testing. Now we can meet our state-mandated testing numbers."

“This testing site will help Mendocino County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County Health Officer. “We’re thrilled to partner with the state and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet the local and statewide testing goals.”

OptumServe has extensive expertise in rapidly deploying and setting up healthcare services and has worked closely with the military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho, RN.

“OptumServe is honored to assist California in expanding COVID-19 testing for residents,” said Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe. “We are bringing our full commitment and capabilities to serve Californians, including extensive experience conducting large community health events.”

“Thanks to Mendocino County and to OptumServe for the collaboration to make these testing sites possible,” said Charity Dean, M.D., Assistant Director of the California Department of Public Health. “We’re working together as part of the state’s Testing Task Force to ensure regions with the greatest need have access to tests, and these sites are going to be a major component in reaching our testing goals.”

More Information:

www.covid19.ca.gov

www.optumserve.com

www.mendocinocounty.org/coronavirus

Schedule an appointment at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.