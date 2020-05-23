Six New Cases

Post Date: 05/22/2020 3:13 PM

Today Mendocino County went from 15 to 21 cases, increasing our numbers by almost 50%. ... The 6 new cases are from the 337 tests from the Redwood Valley surveillance testing on May 19, 2020. All positive cases have been notified and are in isolation at home with close contacts in quarantine. Case investigation and contact tracing is underway. Of the 6 cases, all 6 cases have been confirmed as connected to the outbreak at Redwood Valley Assembly of God. Anyone who has been in recent contact with this church who hasn’t been tested should seek testing. If you are sick please contact your medical provider. Free testing for those without symptoms can be accessed at the County’s OptumServe testing site in Ukiah at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at (888) 634-1123. Testing is available Tuesday - Saturday from 12:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

