Revised SIP Order

Post Date: 05/28/2020 6:00 PM

This week Governor Gavin Newsom announced that counties approved for accelerated reopening can begin to reopen hair salons and barbershops. In addition, statewide Places of Worship can reopen with modifications and in-person protests can occur with modifications.

In response to these recent State Changes, Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan issued a revised Shelter-In-Place (SIP) Order today, Thursday, May 28, 2020, reflecting the new Permissible Higher Risk Businesses and related activities. The major changes include:

• Places of worship, such as churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues may open for limited capacity in-person religious services and cultural ceremonies provided that Statewide Places of Worship Guidance is followed.

• Funeral Services expanded with strict adherence to the same limited capacity and other restrictions outlined in the Places of Worship Guidance.

• Hair salons and barbershops may open for limited haircut-related services and are required to follow statewide guidance and complete a local business self-certification process at wwww.mendocinocountybusiness.org prior to opening.

• In-person political protests are allowed with modifications and must adhere to safety measures identified by the State and outlined in the Health Officer’s Order.

The Health Officer has also expanded the very limited use of Shared Pools subject to the Order’s restrictions for pool-based physical therapy (as prescribed by a medical professional)

Mendocino County’s revised SIP goes in effect tonight Thursday, May 28 at 11:59 p.m. and will be in place until June 12, 2020.

The Health Order and a summary of the major changes are available online at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order. The order is enforceable by imprisonment and/or fine thus we urge all residents to closely read the order and follow it.

In response to questions from the public the Facial Covering Order has been updated to clarify that all persons must wear facial coverings before they enter any indoor facility, or any enclosed open space, besides their residence, while inside any indoor facility or any enclosed open space, besides their residence, except as otherwise specifically provided in this order. In additional, any person preparing, handling or serving food for sale or for consumption by individuals outside of their household, living unit or Social Bubble shall wear a facial covering the entire time while engaged in such preparing, handling or serving of food. Further, employers/business owners and operators shall ensure that employees are wearing facial coverings in compliance with this Order.

BEFORE businesses can reopen, they must comply with State and County guidelines, and file the Mendocino County self-certification form, developed by the County of Mendocino in collaboration with West Business Development Center, found at www.mendocinocountybusiness.org. Healthcare facilities licensed by the California Department of Public Health are exempt from this self-certification requirement.

More information on Governor Newsom’s resilience roadmap and four-staged plan to reopen California, please visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/. For more information on the businesses/sectors that fall within the various stages of re-opening, please view the Resilience Roadmap Business Sector Chart. The Mendocino County approved attestation is available to view on the California Department of Public Health’s Website.

For more on COVID-19: www.mendocinocounty.org

Call Center: (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.