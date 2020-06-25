Point Arena Testing

[Jun 29]

Redwood Coast Medical Services, Mendocino County Public Health and the City of Point Arena have collaborated to provide free surveillance testing for COVID-19 to residents of Point Arena and the South Coast.

The drive-thru testing will be conducted on a first come-first serve basis on Monday June 29 starting at 9:30am and is free-of-charge.

Testing will be limited to residents of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties. There will be approximately 100 tests available.

COVID-19 Surveillance Testing

Monday June 29, 9:30am

Point Arena City Hall/Veteran's Building

451 School Street

For general information about the testing, please contact Point Arena City Hall at 882-2122. Please note that no reservations for testing will be accepted.

NOTE: Public agency, lodging, restaurant, grocery store and other employees with heavy public contact will be able to receive guaranteed testing between 9am and 9:30am. Please contact Point Arena City Hall at 882-2122 by 5pm Friday for more information or email admin@pointarena.ca.gov by 5pm Sunday June 28.

We look forward to helping provide this vital public health service for residents of Point Arena and the South Coast.