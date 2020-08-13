Breaking: Fire evacuation warning for So. Ukiah Wednesday evening.

AN MSP POSTER reported about 5:30pm:

“Four fires in [south] Ukiah currently BOLO out for arson suspect. Behind Walmart, Grace Hudson School, railroad tracks by airport and South Dora.” A Calfire helicopter was seen flying over the area. At 5:15 the Sheriff posted an evacuation warning for Jefferson Lane to Oak Knoll. “From So. Dora just west of FirCrest apartmetns and Oak Knoll. If you live on any of the streets in this area be prepared to evacuate. Sheriff reportedly looking for "Indian or Hispanic adult male in all black clothing with pony tail on bicycle last seen in South Ukiah. Please call 911 if you see anyone matching this description."