BREAKING: Oak Fire

#OakFire Incident Update: approx 25 acres, structures threatened, evacuations in progress - fire resources are at scene and actively battling this fire - additional aircraft has been requested.

(CAL FIRE Mendocino)

WILLITS, Calif. (KGO) -- An active fire burning in Mendocino County is prompting evacuation orders in the Willits area Monday afternoon.

Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following areas in Willits: Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road.

Evacuations have also been ordered for the following areas in Covelo: South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak, East of Nebo rock, North of McCoy Ridge and West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.

Sheriff's officials say the fire is moving north and advise residents to take a safe route out of the area.

The Oak Fire is not known to be related with the lightning complex fires burning in the Bay Area.

(abc7news.com)

2:42 PM · Sep 7, 2020 from Brooktrails, CA