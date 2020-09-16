Virtual Community Meeting

August Complex - West Zone

WHAT: CAL FIRE is in unified command with the Mendocino County and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s on the August Complex West Zone. CAL FIRE’s unified team will hold an operational update on the current situation and be available to answer questions submitted online via Facebook.

WHEN: 7:00 PM Wednesday September 16, 2020

WHERE: Facebook Live – http://facebook.com/calfiremeu

The Unified Commanders are committed to providing the public with incident updates. This meeting will be a virtual event to ensure we are keeping the public informed while providing for proper COVID procedures for social distancing. We are committed to answering your online questions and will field some questions at the conclusion of the virtual meeting, all others will be answered online via Facebook.

SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders or warnings. If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact 911 immediately. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous. Please drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.

View the most current evacuation map at:

https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

To learn more about wildfire preparedness visit:

http://www.readyforwildfire.org/

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, CALFIRE, and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)