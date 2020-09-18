Evacuations Reduced

August Complex - West Zone

Evacuation Orders in Mendocino County have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning.

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: Areas of Mendocino County:

Zone S: South of the County Line, East of Bell Springs Rd, North of Bell Springs Creek and West of the North Fork of the Eel River.

Zone Q: South of the County Line, West and North of the North Fork of the Eel River, North and East of Bald Mountain Road.

Zone D: South and East of the Eel River, North of Bentley Basin and West of the National Forest Boundary.

Zone N: North of the Middle Fork of the Eel River including the Eel River Ranger Station and Black Butte Store, West and South of the National Forest Boundary, East of Williams Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Hearst Willits Road at the Eel River Bridge

FH7 at M1 - Eel River

NOTES:

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders. Please remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations.

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/mendoevac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, CALFIRE and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)