Terrible News From Elk. Paul McCarthy Has Died.

Shane (his son) just announced his death. He died during the night.

I don't know how to best post this, and truthfully, I wish more than anything I didn't have to. But I would rather you heard it from me.

Sometime last night, my father, Paul McCarthy, Passed away.

I'm in shock, and ... disbelief. Part of me is expecting a phone call from him reassuring me this is all just a big misunderstanding. I really wish that call would come. I really wish this was him just pulling one over on us.

But it’s not.

My dad was a force of nature, who deeply cared for his family and every community he was a part of. He touched more lives than I will ever know, and never hesitated to help others, even if it was at the detriment to himself. He was true friend to many.

He once told me he did his best to help people out, as a “McCarthy Boys” way of life. He wanted to ride life on a wave of laughter, and I think he accomplished that, truly.

I lack the words to say how much he meant to me. I’m grateful that we had the time we did. My life would be far less rich without it. He was always there for me, sacrificing a lot as if, as he put “Noooo big deal”.

I know he would want us to celebrate his life rather than mourn his death. He took the end so lightly when I broached the subject he would look at my worried face and say “just throw me over the cliff in garbage bag”. We would both laugh, breaking the tension and moving on.

I’ll miss those moments more than anything. These words aren’t enough, and I was never good with goodbyes.

But I’ll miss you Dad. Rest in joy, rest in laughter. Rest in peace.

— Shane McCarthy