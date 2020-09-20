More Evacuation Orders Lifted

August Complex - South Zone Evacuation Orders Have Been Reduced To An Evacuation Warning, East Of Covelo, CA

WHAT: Mendocino County, Evacuation Orders in Mendocino County have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning.

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: Areas of Mendocino County:

Zone A: West of the Mendocino County line, south of Anthony Peak and north of Hull Mountain, east of a north / south line between Nebo Rock and McCoy Ridge.

Zone C: North of the M1 (Indian Dick Road), east of the National Forest boundary, south of Forest Highway 7 (Mendocino Pass Road), west of a north / south line between Nebo Rock and McCoy Ridge.

Zone E has been sub-divided into two new zones identified as Zone E and Zone E.1.

Zone E.1: South of Bar Creek, east of the Middle Fork of the Eel River, north of Forest Highway 7 (Mendocino Pass Road), west of a north / south line between Nebo Rock and McCoy Ridge (western boundary line of Zone A).

Zone E: South of the Mendocino County Line, east of the of the National Forest boundary, north of Bar Creek, west of USFS Road M2 remains in mandatory evacuation order.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Hearst Willits Road at the Eel River Bridge

FH7 (Mendocino Pass Road) at M1 (Indian Dick Road) - Eel River

NOTES:

Please note there is a hard road closure on M1 (Indian Dick Road) north of Bar Creek. M1 between FH7 and Bar Creek is open to residents only who have proof of residency to present at the road closure. FH7 (Mendocino Pass Road) east of M1 is restricted to residents only who have proof of residency to present at the road closure.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders. Please remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations.

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/mendoevac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Great Basin Incident Management Team #2)