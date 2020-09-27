Evacuation Updates

August Complex - West Zone Evacuation Orders, New Evacuation Warnings For Areas North Of Round Valley In Mendocino, Trinity And Humboldt Counties

DATE: September 27, 2020

WHAT: Mendocino County, Evacuation Warnings in Mendocino County have been upgraded to Evacuation Orders and new Evacuation Warnings have been issued.

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: ORDER Areas of Mendocino County:

Zone R: West and south of Mina Road, south of the North Fork of the Eel River, east of the Eel River.

Zone P: South of the county line, east of Mina Road north of Hulls Valley Road and west of Hulls Creek

Zone O: South of the county line, east of Hulls Creek, north of Mendocino Pass Road, and west of Williams Creek.

Zone Q: South of the County Line, west and north of the North Fork of the Eel River, north and east of Bald Mountain Road.

Zone S: South of the county line, east of Bell Springs Road, north of Bell Springs Creek and west of the North Fork of the Eel River

ORDER Areas of Trinity County:

Zone TA: North of the Mendocino County line, east of the Humboldt County line, south of Kekawaka Road and west of Zenia Lake Mountain Road.

WARNING Area of Mendocino County:

Zone V: East of Eel River, south of East Fork of Asbill Creek, west of Tank Creek, north of the Covelo Valley Floor and Alder Creek and Tin Cabin Creek.

Reminder - EXISTING WARNINGS remain for several areas of MENDOCINO COUNTY, and residents should be vigilant and ready to evacuate.

WARNING Area of Humboldt County:

Zone HA: Areas east of Bell Springs Road to Trinity County line and south of Pipe Creek to Mendocino County Line.

ROAD CLOSURES:

FH7 (Mendocino Pass Road) and M1 (Indian Dick Road) at Eel River

NOTES:

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders. Please remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations.

The Mendocino National Forest will remain closed, for updated forest closures, visit: fs.usda.gov/mendocino

View the most current evacuation map at: tinyurl.com/mendoevac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit:

www.readyforwildfire.org