August Complex - West Zone Evacuation Order Issued For Kettenpom Community In Trinity County 10/1/20

WHAT: Trinity County, Evacuation Order

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: EVACUATION ORDER

Zone TB South: North of Kekawaka Creek Road, West of Zenia Lake Mountain Road, East of the Trinity Humboldt County Line, and south of Peak Road to include the Kettenpom Community.

ROAD CLOSURES: Peak Road at the Humboldt Trinity County Line

(Cal Fire)