Napa County Evacuations

EVACUATION ORDERS – Napa County

WHAT: Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now.

The area is lawfully closed to public access.

WHEN: Effective Immediately

EVACUATION ORDER:

All areas of Napa County north of Calistoga City limits between Highway 128, Sonoma County line and Highway 29

All addresses on both sides of Highway 29 between Calistoga City limits and Lake County line

All addresses on Old Lawley Toll Road

All current orders remain in effect

NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings or orders. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.

Residents may experience very smoky conditions as the firefight continues. Smoky conditions can be unhealthful to many people especially children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory problems.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS:

WHAT:

Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now

WHEN: Effective Immediately

EVACUATION ORDER:

Whitehall Lane to Bella Oaks Area (Order): The area south of the end of south Whitehall Lane and north of the end of Bella Oaks Lane, west to the Sonoma County Line including the 500 Block and greater of Wall Road

EVACUATION WARNING:

Bella Lane to Oakville Grade (Warning):The area south of the end of Bella Oaks Lane west to the Sonoma County Line north of Oakville Grade/Dry Creek Road, west of Highway 29, up to the 500 block of Wall Road. The valley floor, west of Highway 29 between Whitehall Lane and Oakville Grade, including all addresses on Bella Oaks Lane, Manley Lane, Beerstecher Road, and Niebaum Lane

NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE :The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings or orders. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.

(Cal Fire)