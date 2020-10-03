[Oct 3]

August Complex - West Zone Evacuation Order Issued For Area North And East Of Round Valley In Mendocino County

WHAT: Mendocino County, Evacuation Order and Evacuation Warning



WHEN: Effective Immediately



WHERE: EVACUATION ORDER

Zone N: North of the Middle Fork of the Eel River including the Eel River Ranger Station and Black Butte Store, west and south of the National Forest Boundary, East of Williams Creek.



ROAD CLOSURES:

FH7 (Mendocino Pass Road) and M1 (Indian Dick Road) at the Eel River.

Highway 162 (Mendocino Pass Road) at Short Creek.

NOTES: The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders. Please remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations.



The Mendocino National Forest will remain closed, for updated forest closures visit: http://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino



View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac



For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: http://www.readyforwildfire.org