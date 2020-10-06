August Complex Evacuation Orders Reduced To Evacuation Warnings Near Elk Creek And Big Signal Peak In Mendocino County

WHAT: Mendocino County, Evacuation Order Reduced to an Evacuation Warning

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: Evacuation Warning:

Zone F.1: West of Elk Creek, north of the county line and the National Forest Boundary, east of Thomas Creek, Garcia Creek and the National Forest Boundary, south of the National Forest Boundary.

Zone F.3: East of Elk Creek, north of Lookout Creek, west of the M1 Road, south of Long Doe Ridge and Swallow Rock.

ROAD CLOSURES: None in this area.

NOTES: Once a wildfire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations. When driving to your property check for hazards. At your property check for fire or fire damage. If your services are off, check for burned service equipment and facilities. When you have secured safety outside of your home, check inside for fire or damage.

The Mendocino National Forest will remain closed, for updated forest closures visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visist: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/