South Coast Testing

Mendocino County Public Health Announces COVID-19 Testing Events on South Coast in Response to Outbreak

Post Date: 10/08/2020 4:00 PM

On September 23, 2020, Mendocino County Public Health (MCPH) was alerted by Redwood Coast Medical Services (RCMS) to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the South Coast region of Mendocino County. Since then, we have been addressing a COVID-19 outbreak on the South Coast, consisting of 9 positive Mendocino County residents at the time of this Press Release. All cases have been contacted for initial investigation and participated in contact tracing to identify close contacts. The majority of the cases have been released from isolation as of this date.

MCPH, in collaboration with the Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria, RCMS, California Rural Indian Health Board, Inc. and AB Med Healthcare Solutions will be offering free COVID-19 testing this upcoming weekend, with an anonymous option available. Testing sites include the following:

Saturday, October 10, 2020

9:30 AM – 2:00 PM no appointment necessary

Manchester Point Arena Clinic at 10A Mamie Laiwa Road, Point Arena

Testing conducted by AB Med

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM by appointment only

RCMS Gualala Clinic at 46900 Ocean Drive, Gualala

Testing conducted by RCMS

To book a testing appointment at the Gualala Clinic above, visit: redwoodcoastmedicalservicesinc.setmore.com/covidscreeningappointment

Sunday, October 11, 2020

9:30 AM - 12:00 PM no appointment necessary

Point Arena Veterans Hall at 451 School Street, Point Arena

Testing conducted by MCPH

Testing is open to all, and we encourage you to get tested if you or someone close to you…

Has come into close contact with anyone outside of your immediate household - This includes inside or outside gatherings, large or small, and confined spaces such as vehicles or workspaces. Works with the public, especially in settings where masks are not always used by either customers or employees, and where coworkers take breaks and eat together.

If you or anyone around you has had flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, diarrhea, fever or etc., please isolate yourself, and call your healthcare provider for a test and evaluation.

You do not have to be quarantined while you await your results, and those who do take advantage of this testing opportunity will be contacted directly by MCPH if they have a positive result. Those who do not receive a call from Public Health 4 days after the test can safely assume they are negative, but can also call the Mendocino County Call Center at (707) 472-2759 if they need proof of their negative result.

Over 400 individuals have been tested since the initial outbreak of 09/23/20. No new positive tests have been identified for Mendocino County residents. We will continue to work collaboratively to conduct surveillance testing in effort to control the spread.