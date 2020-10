MARI RODIN announced Saturday that she is suspending her campaign for 2nd District supervisor against Maureen “Mo” Mulheren to be treated for cancer. “Due to recent a cancer diagnosis, I am away from the campaign, focusing on my treatment and recovery,” Rodin said. “A deep, heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers and supporters who are continuing on with campaign activities. I am truly honored by your support and confidence in me.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email