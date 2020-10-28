Mendo Rewarded

Mendocino County Enters the State’s Red Tier

Post Date: 10/27/2020 7:30 PM

Mendocino County Public Health was alerted today by the State that our county has officially entered the Red Tier 2. Moving from Tier 1, or “widespread” COVID-19 community risk status, to the Tier 2 “substantial” risk category allows more businesses to reopen tomorrow, October 28, 2020.

“We’ve made a lot of progress to move into the red tier and further reopen our economy,” says Mendocino County CEO Carmel Angelo. “Thank you to our residents for doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we continue to be proactive and follow the guidance from Public Health, we can continue to reduce transmission and gradually reopen.”

"I am thankful, and cautiously optimistic that the state is allowing us to re-open further," says Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren. “While this is good news, we cannot allow this to make us believe we are in the clear. Many regions in the country have been experiencing recent spikes in COVID-19, so we all must individually maintain protective measures against this virus.”

In alignment with the state's Red Tier 2 category, the following industries are now permitted indoors or expanded operations in Mendocino County:

Restaurants may now open indoors with modifications in place, which include facial covering use by all employees and guests (except when eating) as well as socially distanced tables. Each restaurant has a maximum of 25% capacity or 100 people, (whichever is less).

may now open indoors with modifications in place, which include facial covering use by all employees and guests (except when eating) as well as socially distanced tables. Each restaurant has a maximum of 25% capacity or 100 people, (whichever is less). Gyms may now open indoors with modifications, which include facial covering use by all employees and guests, as well as socially distanced machines and guests. Each gym has a 10% maximum capacity.

may now open indoors with modifications, which include facial covering use by all employees and guests, as well as socially distanced machines and guests. Each gym has a 10% maximum capacity. Places of worship may now open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is less) and with modifications, which include facial covering use by all in attendance, and social distancing between household units. Additionally, activities like singing and group recitation dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Therefore, singing and chanting activities must be discontinued at indoor services, and congregants engaging in group recitation should wear facial coverings at all times.

may now open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is less) and with modifications, which include facial covering use by all in attendance, and social distancing between household units. Additionally, activities like singing and group recitation dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Therefore, singing and chanting activities must be discontinued at indoor services, and congregants engaging in group recitation should wear facial coverings at all times. Retail stores may now have a maximum of 50% capacity, and must still follow facial covering and social distancing orders.

may now have a maximum of 50% capacity, and must still follow facial covering and social distancing orders. Skilled Nursing Facilities may now have limited indoor visitation of residents, which include facial covering use by all employees and guests.

The State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy lays out a clear picture of what the different tiers mean to each business sector. For a complete list of allowable activities under the Red Tier 2, please visit www.covid19.ca.gov. As a reminder, all businesses must complete a COVID-19 Self-certification process prior to opening for the first time at www.mendocinocountybusiness.org.

Per state regulations, Red Tier 2 counties that maintain Tier 2 data for at least two consecutive weeks may reopen schools to classroom-based learning, with modifications. For Mendocino County, that could be as early as November 12.

Mendocino County must spend at least 21 days in the Red Tier 2 and meet the Orange Tier requirements for two consecutive weeks before advancing to the next less restrictive tier. Most notably, Mendocino County may have to tighten back up and move back to a more restrictive tier if we experience a rise in cases. To help continue the progressive re-opening process, the public is encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, practice frequent handwashing, stay home when sick and avoid gatherings.