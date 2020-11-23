Missing Person, Hopland Area

On November 22, 2020, at approximately 3:28pm, Christina Denise Emmett was reported missing to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office after her vehicle was found abandoned in the 11000 block of Old River Road in Hopland, CA. The circumstances surrounding why she went missing is not known.
The Mendocino County Search and Rescue (SAR) Team will be conducting a search in the 11000 Block of Old River Road today so please be careful if you’re driving in that area.
Christina Emmett is
- 54 years old
- 5’2″
- 135 lbs
- brown eyes
- brown hair
- may be experiencing mental health related issues
Anyone with info please contact the Mendocino County Dispatch Center immediately at (707) 463-4086.
