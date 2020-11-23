Missing Person, Hopland Area

Christina Emmett

On November 22, 2020, at approximately 3:28pm, Christina Denise Emmett was reported missing to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office after her vehicle was found abandoned in the 11000 block of Old River Road in Hopland, CA. The circumstances surrounding why she went missing is not known.

The Mendocino County Search and Rescue (SAR) Team will be conducting a search in the 11000 Block of Old River Road today so please be careful if you’re driving in that area.

Christina Emmett is

54 years old

5’2″

135 lbs

brown eyes

brown hair

may be experiencing mental health related issues

Abandoned Vehicle

Anyone with info please contact the Mendocino County Dispatch Center immediately at (707) 463-4086.