BREAKING: Water Main Break in Fort Bragg

Around 1:00 am this morning, an 8-inch water main break occurred at the intersection of East Bush Street and North McPherson Street. Public Works Crews responded quickly, but due to the sheer quantity of water flowing through the main, it took about an hour to locate the leak and get it shut down.

With the main shut down, the flow of water ceased, however this has left many customers without water. The water outage is currently affecting the 300 block of east Bush and the 600 block of McPherson.

Unfortunately, the nearest location of the parts necessary to complete the repair to the water main is in Ukiah. One of our maintenance crews is headed to get the parts now and we hope to restore water to the area as soon as possible. Once water is restored, a boil water notice will be issued. We will continue to provide information throughout the day as it arises.

Thank you for your patience during this difficult situation.

Questions regarding this information should be directed to Chantell O’Neal, Assistant Director- Engineering at (707) 961-2823 ext. 133.

(Fort Bragg City Presser, Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, 2020.)