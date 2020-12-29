Covid Testing in Fort Bragg

The traveling OptumServe testing team will be offering its weekly free testing every Tuesday at Fort Bragg’s Veteran’s Hall, 360 N. Harrison Street.

It is recommended to pre-register at LHI.CARE/COVIDTESTING before arriving Tuesday morning at 9:00 am for a test. LHI will issue you a Patient ID number. Please bring your assigned Patient ID number with you on Tuesday morning. Test are first come, first serve.

In order to keep testing available in Fort Bragg, the number of tests conducted must meet the capacity available, therefore let’s ensure we meet the required numbers.

For questions related to this information, please call the Mendocino County COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm.