Pfizer Booster Day

County Announces Vaccine Event For Those Needing Second Pfizer Vaccine

The County of Mendocino is scheduling a vaccination event for those who received their first Pfizer vaccine doses on December 30th or December 31st.

“If you received your first Pfizer dose on either of these days, please attend a special second-dose vaccination event on Thursday, January 21st at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds,” says Mendocino County Vaccine Coordinator Adrienne Thompson. This event is not open to the public and is specifically for those needing their second Pfizer vaccine administered by County Public Health at the Fairgrounds. It is scheduled from 9:00-4:00 pm.

“If at all possible, please arrive at the same time your first vaccine appointment was scheduled. “Please bring identification and your vaccine card with you,” says Thompson. “Your vaccine card acts as your appointment card.”

“This is your final dose of the 2-dose vaccine series,” says Thompson, and must be administered within the 21-day window.” The county’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages are the best way to keep updated about vaccinations and all issues related to Covid-19. For questions regarding this specific event, please call (707) 472-2663 or email DOC-vaccine@mendocinocounty.org with the subject line, “2nd dose of Pfizer this week.”

Post Date: 01/18/2021 3:30 PM