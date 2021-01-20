Local Businesses Get PPP Money From the Feds

Mendo's PPP recipients include some of the least deserving entities imaginable, and employees of these recipients are invited to tell us if their paychecks were protected by recipient businesses and non-profits.

The top 20 percent of earners - those making upwards of $100,000 per year - have benefited greatly from the Federal Reserve's unprecedented measures to cushion financial blows wrought by the pandemic, including by dropping benchmark rates to zero and easing credit conditions. Over the past year income inequality in America has neared its highest point in over half a century, raising questions about whether coronavirus relief efforts were misdirected, leaving those who needed help most out in the cold. Analysts fear that future efforts to bolster the US economy - with Joe Biden's administration preparing to deploy billions more dollars of aid in the coming weeks - could further exacerbate the country's wealth gap.

$5-10 million, Mendocino Community Health Clinic, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 318, 2020-04-14, Administration of Public Health ...

$2-5 million, Advanced Mfg. & Dev., Willits, CA 95490, 147, 2020-04-09, Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing

$2-5 million, J. A. Sutherland, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 500, 2020-04-09, Limited-Service Restaurants

$2-5 million, Nick Barbieri Trucking LLC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-05-03, General Freight Trucking, Local

$2-5 million, Redwood Community Services, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 310, 2020-04-13, Child and Youth Services

$1-2 million, Anderson Logging, Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 77, 2020-04-15, Logging

$1-2 million, C&S Waste Solutions Of California, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 22, 2020-04-27, Solid Waste Collection

$1-2 million, Consolidated Tribal Health Project, Inc., Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 67, 2020-04-10, All Other Miscellaneous Ambulatory

$1-2 million, Coyote Valley Entertainment Enterprises, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 184, 2020-04-28, Casinos (except Casino Hotels)

$1-2 million, Cypress Holdings Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 135, 2020-04-14, Supermarkets and Other Grocery)

$1-2 million, Maverick Enterprises, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 104, 2020-05-07, Aluminum Sheet, Plate, and Foil ...

$1-2 million, Mendo Mill And Lumber Co, Ukiah, CA 95482, 225, 2020-04-15, Home Centers

$1-2 million, Mendocino Coast Clinics, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 112, 2020-04-28, Family Planning Centers

$1-2 million, North Coast Brewing Company, Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 114, 2020-04-13, Breweries

$1-2 million, North Coast Opportunities, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 240, 2020-04-27, Other Individual and Family Serv...

$1-2 million, Retech Systems LLC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 51, 2020-04-15, Heating Equipment (except Warm A...

$1-2 million, Sparetime Supply, Inc., Willits, CA 95490, 121, 2020-04-15, Nursery, Garden Center, and Farm...

$350,000-1 million, Acme Rigging Company, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 26, 2020-04-15, Other Commercial Equipment Merch...

$350,000-1 million, Anderson Valley Health Center, Inc., Boonville, CA 95415, 30, 2020-04-29, Offices of Physicians (except Me...

$350,000-1 million, Ardzrooni Vineyard Management, LLC, Philo, CA 95466, 94, 2020-04-29, Grape Vineyards

$350,000-1 million, Barnett Logging Inc, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 8, 2020-05-04, Logging

$350,000-1 million, Caito Fisheries Inc, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 70, 2020-04-14, Seafood Product Preparation and ...

$350,000-1 million, Chevalier Vineyard Management, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-05-01, Grape Vineyards

$350,000-1 million, Factory Pipe, LLC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 49, 2020-04-15, Automobile Manufacturing

$350,000-1 million, Frey Vineyards, LTD, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 51, 2020-04-07, Wineries

$350,000-1 million, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 45, 2020-04-15, Investment Advice

$350,000-1 million, Ken Fowler Motors, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-04-11, New Car Dealers

$350,000-1 million, Little River Inn, Inc, Little River, CA 95456, 110, 2020-04-15, Bed-and-Breakfast Inns

$350,000-1 million, Long Valley Health Center, Inc., Laytonville, CA 95454, 36, 2020-04-15, Administration of Public Health ...

$350,000-1 million, Mainsheet Capital, Inc., Boonville, CA 95415, 46, 2020-04-09, Breweries

$350,000-1 million, Mendocino Animal Hospital, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 23, 2020-04-29, Veterinary Services

$350,000-1 million, Mendocino Wine Group, LLC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-04-27, Wineries

$350,000-1 million, Navarro Vineyards LLC, Philo, CA 95466, 62, 2020-04-16, Wineries

$350,000-1 million, NCRM, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 27, 2020-04-29, Support Activities for Forestry

$350,000-1 million, Noble Vineyard Management, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 150, 2020-04-13, Grape Vineyards

$350,000-1 million, North Coast Energy Services, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 36, 2020-04-15, Environment, Conservation and Wi...

$350,000-1 million, North State Investments, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 84, 2020-04-14, Limited-Service Restaurants

$350,000-1 million, Pacific Medical Resources, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 172, 2020-04-14, All Other Miscellaneous Store

$350,000-1 million, Pacific Redwood Medical Group, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-05-01, Offices of Physicians (except Me...

$350,000-1 million, Paulson Excavating, Inc, Albion, CA 95410, 21, 2020-04-13, Site Preparation Contractors

$350,000-1 million, Redwood Coast Medical Services, Gualala, CA 95445, 65, 2020-04-14, Offices of Physicians, Mental He...

$350,000-1 million, Redwood Quality Management Company, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 36, 2020-04-04, Specialty (except Psychiatric an...

$350,000-1 million, Rinehart Oil, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 62, 2020-04-14, Other Gasoline Stations

$350,000-1 million, Rural Communities Housing Development Corporation, Ukiah, CA 95482, 70, 2020-04-16, Administration of Housing Progra...

$350,000-1 million, Sherwood Oaks Enterprises, Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 90, 2020-05-01, Continuing Care Retirement Commu...

$350,000-1 million, Sherwood Valley Casino, Willites, CA 95490, 81, 2020-04-28, Casinos (except Casino Hotels)

$350,000-1 million, Silver's Wharf, LLC, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 68, 2020-04-15, Full-Service Restaurants

$350,000-1 million, Solid Wastes Of Willits, Inc., Willits, CA 95490, 74, 2020-04-27, Solid Waste Collection

$350,000-1 million, Soto Bros Farm Labor Contractor Inc., Hopland, CA 95449, 250, 2020-06-04, Farm Management Services

$350,000-1 million, Stanford Inn, Mendocino, CA 95460, 74, 2020-04-27, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) an...

$350,000-1 million, Tapestry Family Services, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 36, 2020-04-14, Offices of Physicians, Mental Health

$350,000-1 million, The Homestead Exchange Cooperative, Incorporated, Ukiah, CA 95482, 90, 2020-06-26, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (...

$350,000-1 million, Thurston Auto Group, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 38, 2020-04-27, New Car Dealers

$350,000-1 million, Thurston Auto Plaza, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 72, 2020-04-27, New Car Dealers

$350,000-1 million, Ukiah Car Center LLC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 30, 2020-05-03, New Car Dealers

$350,000-1 million, William C. Pauli, Potter Valley, CA 95469, 48, 2020-04-13, Grape Vineyards

$350,000-1 million, Willits Redwood Company, Inc., Willits, CA 95490, 29, 2020-04-08, Direct Health and Medical Insura...

$350,000-1 million, Wylatti Resource Management Inc, Covelo, CA 95428, 63, 2020-05-02, Highway, Street, and Bridge Cons...

$150,000-350,000, Albion River Inn, Inc., Albion, CA 95410, 50, 2020-04-29, Bed-and-Breakfast Inns

$150,000-350,000, All In One Repair & Towing, Ukiah, CA 95482, 20, 2020-04-12, Motor Vehicle Towing

$150,000-350,000, Aum Construction, Inc., Mendocino, CA 95460, 36, 2020-04-15, Industrial Building Construction

$150,000-350,000, Baechtel Creek Medical Clinic, Willits, CA 95490, 25, 2020-05-03, Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health.

$150,000-350,000, Beto's FLC, Inc., Talmage, CA 95481, 45, 2020-04-28, General Freight Trucking, Local

$150,000-350,000, BRH Associates, Inc., Boonville, CA 95415, 23, 2020-04-14, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) an...

$150,000-350,000, Broiler Steak House, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 45, 2020-04-28, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Brutocao Vineyards, Inc., Hopland, CA 95449, 32, 2020-04-14, Grape Vineyards

$150,000-350,000, Camp Navarro Stewards, LLC, Navarro, CA 95463, 42, 2020-05-03,

$150,000-350,000, Canteen Service Of Ukiah, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 15, 2020-04-15, Vending Machine Operators

$150,000-350,000, Carter Momsen PC, Ukiah, CA 95482, 9, 2020-04-12, Offices of Lawyers

$150,000-350,000, Cave Investments, Inc., Willits, CA 95490, 20, 2020-04-28, Automotive Parts and Accessories...

$150,000-350,000, Cerro Pacific Lumber Inc, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 48, 2020-05-01, Lessors of Nonresidential Buildi...

$150,000-350,000, Charles L Barra And Martha E Barra Living Trust, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 28, 2020-05-01, Grape Vineyards

$150,000-350,000, Cold Creek Compost, Inc, Ukiah, CA 95482, 27, 2020-04-28, Fertilizer (Mixing Only) Manufac...

$150,000-350,000, Community Care Management Corporation, Ukiah, CA 95482, 50, 2020-04-29, Other Individual and Family Serv...

$150,000-350,000, Coyote Valley Retail Enterprises, Redwood Valley, CA 95470, 26, 2020-04-28, Gasoline Stations with Convenien...

$150,000-350,000, Ellie'S Mutt Hut & Vegetarian Cafe, Ukiah, CA 95482, 43, 2020-04-11, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Empire Contracting Inc, Gualala, CA 95445, 17, 2020-04-04, Residential Remodelers

$150,000-350,000, Ford Street Project, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 34, 2020-04-28, Residential Mental Health and Su...

$150,000-350,000, Geiger's Long Valley Market LLC, Laytonville, CA 95454, 36, 2020-04-11, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (...

$150,000-350,000, Glen Ellen Star, LLC, Gualala, CA 95445, 26, 2020-04-16, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Goodlife Cafe, Inc., Mendocino, CA 95460, 24, 2020-04-29, Limited-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Gregg Simpson Trucking, Ukiah, CA 95482, 10, 2020-04-28, Other Heavy and Civil Engineerin...

$150,000-350,000, Gualala Supermarket, Inc., Gualala, CA 95445, 35, 2020-06-27, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (...

$150,000-350,000, H&M Logging, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 41, 2020-04-29, Logging

$150,000-350,000, HC GP Inc., Philo, CA 95466, 22, 2020-04-29, Wineries

$150,000-350,000, Husch Vineyards, Inc., Philo, CA 95466, 54, 2020-04-16, Wineries

$150,000-350,000, I & E Lath Mill, Inc., Philo, CA 95466, 33, 2020-04-27, Sawmills

$150,000-350,000, Institute Of Om LLC, Philo, CA 95466, 0, 2020-05-03, Internet Publishing and Broadcas...

$150,000-350,000, Jacobszoon And Associates, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 24, 2020-04-30, Support Activities for Forestry

$150,000-350,000, Johnson Family Ranch, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 23, 2020-04-28, All Other Animal Production

$150,000-350,000, Keffeler Pharmaceutical Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 25, 2020-04-28, Pharmaceutical Preparation Manuf...

$150,000-350,000, Kemppe Liquid Gas Corporation, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 22, 2020-04-28, Natural Gas Distribution

$150,000-350,000, KM Jeffers Dental Corp, Ukiah, CA 95482, 12, 2020-04-08, Offices of Dentists

$150,000-350,000, L.D. Giacomini Enterprises Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 11, 2020-04-10, Commercial and Institutional Bui...

$150,000-350,000, Law Offices Of Duncan M. James, Ukiah, CA 95482, 9, 2020-04-13, Offices of Lawyers

$150,000-350,000, Maccallum Properties, Inc., Mendocino, CA 95460, 75, 2020-04-28, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) an...

$150,000-350,000, Madfam, Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 6, 2020-04-28, Farm Product Warehousing and Sto...

$150,000-350,000, Manchester PT Arena Band Of Pomo Indians, Point Arena, CA 95468, 41, 2020-04-27, Casinos (except Casino Hotels)

$150,000-350,000, Manzanita Services, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 40, 2020-04-29, Services for the Elderly and Per...

$150,000-350,000, Mariposa Natural Foods, Willits, CA 95490, 49, 2020-05-04, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (...

$150,000-350,000, Mayfield Equipment Company, Ukiah, CA 95482, 77, 2020-04-15, Nursery, Garden Center, and Farm...

$150,000-350,000, McCarty'S Auto Body, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 16, 2020-04-28, Automotive Body, Paint, and Inte...

$150,000-350,000, McFarland Trucking Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 21, 2020-04-04, Specialized Freight (except Used...

$150,000-350,000, Mendocino Cafe, Inc., Mendocino, CA 95460, 109, 2020-04-14, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens Corporation, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 30, 2020-04-30, Zoos and Botanical Gardens

$150,000-350,000, Mendocino Onsen Corporation, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-04-27, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) an...

$150,000-350,000, Mendocino Private Industry Council, Ukiah, CA 95482, 14, 2020-04-15, Other Grantmaking and Giving Ser...

$150,000-350,000, Mendocino Village And Coast Pharmacies, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 15, 2020-04-28, Pharmacies and Drug Stores

$150,000-350,000, Milovina Vineyards, Inc., Hopland, CA 95449, 35, 2020-05-08, Grape Vineyards

$150,000-350,000, Nelson And Sons Incorporated, Ukiah, CA 95482, 18, 2020-04-15, Fruit and Tree Nut Combination F...

$150,000-350,000, New Trend Wireless Inc, Ukiah, CA 95482, 21, 2020-04-29, Electronics Stores

$150,000-350,000, North Cal Wood Products I, Ukiah, CA 95482, 28, 2020-05-03, Sawmills

$150,000-350,000, Novick & Associates, Inc, Gualala, CA 95445, 2, 2020-06-01, Offices of Lawyers

$150,000-350,000, Noyo Harbor Inn, LLC, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 36, 2020-04-28, Bed-and-Breakfast Inns

$150,000-350,000, Patrona Restaurant And Lounge, Ukiah, CA 95482, 35, 2020-04-14, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Patterson's Pub Mendocino LLC, Mendocino, CA 95460, 24, 2020-04-16, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Performance Coatings, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 20, 2020-04-15, Paint and Coating Manufacturing

$150,000-350,000, Peter Pugger Manufacturing Inc, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-04-11, Other Major Household Appliance ...

$150,000-350,000, Professional Event Services, Ukiah, CA 95482, 32, 2020-04-15, Security Guards and Patrol Servi...

$150,000-350,000, Rap Investors, LP, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 47, 2020-04-15, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) an...

$150,000-350,000, Redwood Empire Title Company Of Mendocino County, Ukiah, CA 95482, 19, 2020-04-29, Direct Title Insurance Carriers

$150,000-350,000, Selzer Realty & Associates Re/Max, Ukiah, CA 95482, 13, 2020-04-28, Offices of Real Estate Agents an...

$150,000-350,000, Shuster's Transportation Inc, Willits, CA 95490, 16, 2020-05-05, General Freight Trucking, Local

$150,000-350,000, Sonoma Sweeper Inc, Ukiah, CA 95482, 24, 2020-05-01, Landscaping Services

$150,000-350,000, Sportz Investment Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 16, 2020-04-13, New Car Dealers

$150,000-350,000, St Mary Of The Angel's Catholic School, Ukiah, CA 95482, 33, 2020-04-27, Elementary and Secondary Schools

$150,000-350,000, Strictly Vineyards, LLC, Boonville, CA 95415, 29, 2020-04-28, Grape Vineyards

$150,000-350,000, Surf Super Market, Inc., Gualala, CA 95445, 0, 2020-04-27, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (...

$150,000-350,000, Swithenbank Construction, Inc., Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 13, 2020-04-29, Commercial and Institutional Bui...

$150,000-350,000, Tali Pak Lumber Services LLC, Hopland, CA 95449, 34, 2020-04-28, Sawmills

$150,000-350,000, Tan Oak Financial, Ukiah, CA 95482, 13, 2020-06-02, Telemarketing Bureaus and Other ...

$150,000-350,000, Thanksgiving Coffee Co,Inc-GP, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 23, 2020-04-16, Breweries

$150,000-350,000, The Coffee Critic Inc., Dba Black Oak Coffee Roasters, Ukiah, CA 95482, 8, 2020-05-03, All Other Specialty Food Stores

$150,000-350,000, The Fasiha Company LLC, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, 30, 2020-04-14,

$150,000-350,000, Thurston Auto Company, Inc., Ukiah, CA 95482, 19, 2020-04-27, New Car Dealers

$150,000-350,000, Toki Corporation, Ukiah, CA 95482, 0, 2020-04-27, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Ukiah Brewing Company, Ukiah, CA 95482, 27, 2020-04-14, Full-Service Restaurants

$150,000-350,000, Walter Stornetta Ranch, Manchester, CA 95459, 21, 2020-04-11, Dairy Cattle and Milk Production

$150,000-350,000, Wylatti Enterprises, LLC, Covelo, CA 95428, 14, 2020-04-28, Logging

