Pfizer Second Dose Events

This week’s COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose events have been scheduled. If you received your 1st dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine from Mendocino County at the Ukiah Fairgrounds on January 27th, 28th or 29th, please visit the link below to determine which COVID-19 vaccination event is for you. Register for the event you are eligible for, and arrive with your ID and vaccination card ready. These events are not open to the public.

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations/vaccination-clinics

This Week’s COVID-19 Vaccine Second Dose Events:

(You MUST register for an appointment at the link above if you are eligible)

The county’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages are the best way to stay updated on vaccinations and all issues related to COVID-19. For questions regarding these specific events, please call (707) 472-2663 or email DOC-vaccine@mendocinocounty.org with the subject line, “2nd dose of Pfizer.”