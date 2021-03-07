First Dose Event, Ukiah, March 9

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 1st Dose Event Sign-Up for March 9th

This week’s COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose event has been scheduled. To register, visit the link below. On the day of the event, please arrive with your qualifying verification. This event is open to all individuals in Phase 1A and 1B.

https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations/vaccination-clinics

This Week’s COVID-19 Vaccine First Dose Event: (You MUST register for an appointment at the link above, if you are eligible)

Date: 3/9/21

Time: 9 AM - 3 PM

Location: Ukiah Fairgrounds

Eligible Population: All tiers of Phase 1A and 1B

The county’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages are the best way to stay updated on vaccinations and all issues related to COVID-19. For questions regarding these specific events, please call (707) 472-2663 or email DOC-vaccine@mendocinocounty.org with the subject line, “1st dose of Pfizer.”

[Post Date: 03/07/2021 1:30 PM]