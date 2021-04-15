Discussion: Jackson Demonstration State Forest

Tonight, Thursday, April 15, at 7 pm on KZYX 90.7/91.5 fm and www.kzyx.org on Universal Perspectives host Chris Skyhawk will discuss the tree sits that have gone up in Jackson Demonstration State Forest along Rd. 500 in east Caspar. The tree sits have forced a discussion on a number of issues including how the state of CA administers its public lands — the role of redwood forests in the efforts toward reducing harmful impacts of climate change. In addition to the tree sit and other forms of non-violent civil disobedience, other ways that concerned community members are raising their voice will be discussed. Officials from Jackson State have also been invited to join the discussion.