Coast Notes

Fort Bragg:

Boar's Nest update: James Lindsay got a 60-day reprieve in Ten Mile Justice Court last Thursday. Sixty days to finish clearing out his yard — or more accurately, the quarter acre of 20th century iron, steel and plastic that has accumulated there since the Eisenhower Administration, enraged at least one neighbor, and brought the City of Fort Bragg's enforcement powers down upon him. At issue is whether he and his family get to keep their home.

The yard job is probably 60+ percent done, thanks to friends, neighbors and newfound supporters over the past several weeks, as well as the Lindsay's willingness to swallow pride and accept a little help. This past weekend, three friends were there with weedeater and loppers, ready to clear some brush.

None of it is easy. Everyone's patience gets tested. The City's list of demands goes back to 2015. Neighbor (who will remain nameless to save his blood pressure) is still calling in alleged violations, even as dumpsters arrive and trailers get demolished.

And then there's the house. This reporter did not think to ask about the house for the first story on Lindsay's predicament. According to Jay Rosenquist, Lindsay's friend and supporter, thought is being given to moving a modular home onto the newly cleared property and consigning the house to its fate.

Rosenquist has mounted a social media campaign on Lindsay's behalf: gofundme.com/f/help-james-lindsay-save-his-family-home

Along with raising enough money to get some dumpsters moving, she found Lindsay's sister in Sonoma County, who may be paying a visit in a week or two.

So far, James Lindsay and his elderly, irascible, and highly fed-up stepfather, have not been kicked out of their home. Relative peace with their elderly, irascible, and highly fed-up neighbor is being maintained. The judge will decide in July if everybody's kept their end of the bargain.

Mendocino:

The Holy Goats are currently at work on the Kelley House pond. The goats — a flock aimed at reducing non-native vegetation in the Mendocino area — are the charges of Rev. Matt Davis of the Mendocino Presbyterian Church, kind of a shadow government among Mendo's urban campers, and cultural resource for its retirees, now branching out onto landscaping and fire prevention. The lifting of covid lockdowns has prompted a flurry of commerical migrations in and around Mendocino. The Mendocino Chocolate Co., integrating a new baby into the larger operation, is moving to Main Street, into the building formerly occupied by Silver&Stone. Partners Gallery, the longtime coalition of local artists and artisans, shut down its Fort Bragg location during the pandemic and is re-opening in the venerable Mendocino Beacon Building on Ukiah Street. And the HiLight Gallery recently got an eviction notice at its longtime Main Street Mendo location, where five figure monthly rents are rumored to be just around the corner. HiLight is looking for new digs. Finally from the fine art world, new arrivals from the Bay Area are said to be finalizing preparations for a new gallery on Lansing Street, to be called the Lansing Street Gallery. Fort Bragg's Coast Cinema, buoyed by a large fundraising effort by its many local fans as well as supporters of the Mendocino Film Festival, which has formed a warm partnership with Coast Cinemas cover the years, will reopen May 21.