Valley People (August 4, 2021)

NOT YET: SENIOR CENTER MANAGER Renee Lee announced Friday: “Given the recent surge in Covid cases, the AV Senior Board sadly has decided to postpone the re-opening of in-person dining scheduled for August 3rd. This decision has everyone’s safety, particularly our vulnerable senior population, in mind. We do not have a new date for re-opening yet but we look forward to seeing everyone soon. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy our take out or delivery lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling to pre-order at 895-3609.”

ANICA WIGGLE: “Please join our team of much needed volunteers to support our elders as they age in place! There is some paperwork and a short training but your contribution is much needed and greatly appreciated! Hours are flexible and dependent on your availability; every little bit helps. Because we are working with a venerable population we do require our volunteers to be vaccinated - thank you again for the support! Join us at our volunteer reception on Sunday August 8th at 4 pm at the AV Senior Center! Contact the coordinator for more info or click below for the application and handbook - thank you! https://andersonvalley.helpfulvillage.com/events/1703"

WATER. Signs of panic out there as wells pump sand and the springs that supply many hill households go dry. Along with the annual wind fan din, lack of water will drive property values down. A couple of on-line comments of the helpful water type:

(1) I have put in a few of these smaller pumps recently. It's easy to be fooled into thinking that the well is dry when the pump is pulling 10 to 15 gallons per minute and the well runs out of water in a very short period of time. I have put in pumps that adjust down to as little as 1/2 gallon per minute in order to not overcome the production of the well, thereby keeping the well alive. Of course a storage tank is needed along with a second pressure pump to supply household needs.

(2) One family I know whose well "went dry" months ago, obtained a Very Small pump. It was able to be dropped lower down to reach the lower ground water that their normal size pump was not, being that the well gradually becomes narrow at the depth and the water table is so much lower. They use the Very Small pump to fill their big holding tank and they have been using this system for several months and they have not run completely dry.

ERNIE PARDINI puts the vexing vaxx question well: “You know, I was one of those anti-vaccine people from the get go. I made the decision to get vaccinated because I was spending time with my 90 year old dad on a daily basis and I didn't want to chance giving him the virus. At his age his chances of surviving it were small. Looking at the way this virus is running rampant among the un-vaccinated, I realized that people who refused to get vaccinated were not only putting un-vaccinated people at risk, but they were putting those of us who did at risk as well. What people don't realize is that every time this virus mutates it gets a bit closer to being immune to the vaccines that now being used. We could be one mutation away from having to start all over again. Unless we get enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity, we could have a very dismal future. For the sake of us all, please get vaccinated. I agree with all your reasons not to, and I can't say that there will not be issues down the road that we can't see now, but the alternative makes it all that more urgent that we take the risk."

INDIAN CREEK PARK is at last open. It is the only park in the County Parks system that allows overnight camping. It is a popular retreat for many – visitors from all over the country have enjoyed this quiet “getaway” spot only 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean. Besides the roomy campsites, Indian Creek Park offers running water, picnic tables, clean restrooms, camp fire pits, and BBQ grills. Indian Creek Campground's 10 sites are open on a "first-come first-serve" basis beginning the first weekend in April until the last weekend in October.

Campground rates are $25 per night, this fee includes 1 vehicle. For additional vehicles there is a $2 fee.

ROY ROGERS & THE DELTA RHYTHM KINGS bring their sound to Boonville. Come out and enjoy a great night under the stars at the beautiful Anderson Valley Brewing Company! Stay up to date on the event by either securing your tickets today or by following Prplei and the Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings event on Facebook by clicking here. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the show! Day of show tickets will be available at the facility - ticket will increase $5 day of show. Doors to the venue will open at 6pm. Exact event schedule will be released soon. Venue Information: Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA 95415, www.avbc.com. Parking & Entry Details: Event representatives will be in the driveway of the facility to ensure all attendees have tickets (can be purchased on site pending availability) and to direct vehicles where to park.

EYES ONLY, Anderson Valley: Anderson Valley Water Systems, aka Charlie Seekins, likely can find you some water when no one else can. According to the Gualala weekly, Charlie's a whole system, and can be found at 19650 Gschwend Road at the Deepend (Navarro). 895-2814. Highly recommended. Charlie got our water system flowing a few years ago, and it's flowed ever since.

LOOKING up water-related matters, I found these registered water systems listed below, the oldest of which is the Floodgate water system, dating back to early in the 20th century when Chinese labor hand dug a cistern straight back about sixty feet into the ridge rock not far from the Navarro Store, into which the sweetest water imaginable constantly drips from the rock ceiling, collecting on the floor of the cistern-cave. The water thus captured originally powered the steam engines driving the big saws at the long gone Navarro mill, and today provides water for many of the homes in central Navarro. The late Alvie Price of Navarro led me up there one warm afternoon. Alvie was in his 80's but I had to hustle to keep up with him. The cistern's ceiling, as I recall, was about six feet. Whoever maintains the Navarro system these days undoubtedly has more precise information. Airport Estates in Boonville also maintains a water system. The Anderson Valley has many water systems drawn from wells. Hill dwellers often depend on springs. It's truth time for AV's water, as both wells and springs go dry.

Blackbird Farm, Philo. Transient/noncommunity system, serves 25 people/3 facilities.

Floodgate Water System, Philo. Transient/noncommunity system, serves 120 people/3 facilities.

I&E Lath Mill, Philo. Non-Transient noncommunity system. Serves 25 people/3 facilities.

And: The High School water system serves 300 people and uses three active wells. The Elementary School system serves 350 people and uses one well. The Meadow Estates system near the Airport serves 100 people and uses three active wells. There are also water systems at the Fairgrounds (serves 500, 2 wells), the Health Center (one well, serves 25), and several businesses have formally registered water systems served by wells. The AV Brewing Company has ten active wells serving 165 people. The Boonville Hotel has one well serving 25 people….

CAKEBREAD CLEANS UP

Cakebread’s deserted nursery on Anderson Valley Way two weeks ago, and now: