Lawsuit Alleges Mendo Officials Conspired to Rob Pot Dealers

Filed in Mendocino County Superior Court on August 9, 2021 by The Scott Law Firm of San Francisco and the Gearinger Law Group in Santa Rosa
Case Number 21CV00588
Ezekiel Flatten, William Knight, Chris Burr and Anne-Marie Borges, plaintiffs, versus Bruce Smith, Steve White and Does 1 through 50 inclusive.
Complaint for Damages
Excerpts:
“The complaint alleges a long-standing and continuing RICO conspiracy involving law enforcement officers in Mendocino County and surrounding jurisdictions conducting the affairs of an enterprise including the Mendocino County Sheriff's Department and the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office through a pattern of racketeering activity consisting of extortion to obtain marijuana, guns and cash from victims in possession of marijuana by unlawfully searching their residences, stopping, detaining plaintiffs and hundreds of other victims, committing robbery, obstruction of justice, money laundering, tax evasion and structuring currency transactions to evade the currency transaction reporting requirements. . . .
“Defendants Bruce Smith and Steve White and their co-conspirators Tom Allman -- Sheriff of Mendocino County, Randy Johnson -- under Sheriff of Mendocino County, David Eyster -- District Attorney of Mendocino County, and Rohnert Park police officers Jason Tatum and Joseph Huffaker conducted and conspired to conduct the affairs of the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office and Sheriffs office through a pattern of racketeering activity including hundreds of acts of extortion, theft and robbery of marijuana, guns and cash, obstruction of justice, money laundering and tax evasion. In the guise of enforcing the law defendants and their co-conspirators extorted tons of marijuana, stole millions of dollars and hundreds of guns in laundered proceeds, committing tax evasion and structuring currency transactions to evade detection. They obtained hundreds of search warrants and destroyed and impounded some of the marijuana, cash and guns to maintain the facade that they were enforcing the law to conceal their ongoing pattern of racketeering activity. . . .
“On information and belief co-conspirator Tom Allman's family members have been cannabis growers in Humboldt County for decades. Co-conspirator Undersheriff Randy Johnson's brother and father were raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2012 and 500 cannabis plants were seized from their property located next door to Randy Johnson's residents in Mendocino County. But no charges were ever filed. . . .
“… At the behest of co-conspirator Mendocino County Sheriff Allman on February 13, 2018, Tatum published a press release purportedly exonerating Mendocino County law enforcement -- an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy alleged herein as part of a cover-up.
“Plaintiff Flatten was formerly a police officer and was the first among hundreds of victims of Mendocino County’s corrupt cannabis law enforcement cabal to publicly accuse law enforcement officers of stealing his cannabis.”
Listed as co-conspirators in addition to officers Tatum and Huffaker are co-conspirators Tom Allman, co-conspirator Undersheriff Randy Johnson and co-conspirator David Eyster, Mendocino County District Attorney.
After providing a list of a half-dozen men who were victims of the alleged conspiracy, towards the end of the lawsuit the plaintiffs contend that “when plaintiff Flatten came forward publicly, co-conspirator Tom Allman contacted co-conspirator Tatum to quash Flatten’s accusations by issuing a press release. But Tatum’s statement to the press was too hastily contrived and his involvement in the illegal seizures too prolific. As a result his press release defended the wrong illegal seizure and instead of diffusing the scrutiny the plaintiff's allegations had brought, it confirmed the existence of a more expansive, continuing criminal conspiracy."
FULL COMPLAINT: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13fKPSceZyb3O8LJ0MDK2yOOkDoucJA1E/view
Sounds lie the Mendocino County deputies have been taking lessons from and working with their southern cousins down in Sonoma County – the infamous Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety personnel who ranged Highway 101 from Willits to Petaluma playing the asset forfeiture salary supplement, no taxable revenue enhancement game. They ought all end up a little farther down 101 at Point San Quentin
Where have I heard those names before… Rohnert Park police officers Jason Tatum and Joseph Huffaker…. Oh yeah!
“Ex-Rohnert Park officers accused of extorting drugs, cash from drivers”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/two-former-rohnert-park-police-officers-accused-of-extorting-drugs-cash-from-motorists-on-highway-101/ar-BB1ex9MV
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/03/12/2-former-rohnert-park-police-officers-accused-of-shakedown-racket/
https://www.irs.gov/compliance/criminal-investigation/former-rohnert-park-police-officers-charged-with-conspiracy-to-commit-extortion-and-related-charges-in-marijuana-seizure-scheme
I had a local friend, that has since moved out of the area from the fear of retribution, that once paid $20k in cash to DA David Eyster, in a meeting set up by his lawyer. When my friend asked for a receipt for the transaction, so that the Sherriff couldn’t claim he didn’t pay his fees, his lawyer laughed and told my friend he would have to “Trust in the system”.
The court pleading, as reported on here, doesn’t seem to have any reference to documented incidents suggestive of Allman, Eyster, etc being involved in racketeering. The DEA 2012 raid, the press release, and Allman’s family enterprises are what is identified as evidence of racketeering. Is there more in that document, or is this a sign of more imaginative conspiracy-thinking?
LOL. Of all people to insinuate “imaginative conspiracy-thinking”.
Inaccurate ad hominem. I am well known in ufoland as a critic of govt coverup conspiracy notions and for redirecting the focus on where the real Intel and insight arise, from ordinary people experiencing close encounters of the 3rd and 4th kind.
I believe that the standards of academic research and investigative journalism are important as do a few others in Ufology. This can be confirmed by the content at https://cosmic-pluralism-studies.academy
and postings on twitter. Check @ufo_classes
Another thing: the ridicule/denial mo jo is dying. Have you not noticed this?
“ I am well known in ufoland”.
I’m sure you are. And btw, it’s easy to post your “intel” when hiding behind an Internet pseudonym.
My twitter account is under my actual name with an added parenthesis stating “slide 9 focus”.
I identify myself on my website.
At FB I am Michael Cosmos for reasons that are nobody’s business. But, all my real friends and the groups I am in know who Mr Cosmos is.
Rather than dismiss my voice with a stupid ad hominem, how about addressing the point I made?
RE: Last paragraph correction
“Allman contacted co-conspirator Tatum to quash Tatum’s accusations by issuing a press release”
Should read
Allman contacted co-conspirator Tatum to quash Flatten’s accusations by issuing a press release.
Marmon
Eyster the Shyster has a habit of protecting Mendocino County departments. I provided him with evidence that sworn testimony was being altered in CPS investigation documents. He promised me he would have his investigator look into it, that’s the last I heard from him or anyone else. I was subsequently terminated from my employment. My career was over. At my State Personnel Board hearing Doug Losak successfully objected to my submitting evidence and testimony regarding those accusations.
I kept copies of mine and Eyster’s back and forth regarding those events.
Marmon
Eyster later slandered me here on the AVA calling my accusations against CPS as being “nonsensical”. No one ever contacted me for clarification. If and when the FBI ever contacts me, I’ll be happy to share my thoughts and evidence with them.
What I sent him was clear, he chose to dismiss me in public as a nut.
Marmon
Ian Haynes, a possible witness to the Chris Giauque murder was SCARED TOO DEATH OF DRUG COPS. He was set to help find Chris’ remains.
He said, the ex- Ukiah Drug Cop threatened to kill him. Went into hiding.
I can just hear this conversation now
( Sheriff) BILLY to (Ex- Sheriff);
TOMMY, what have you done?
How dare you bring this up to my
Department! ” Sorry Billy, my friends from South Fork High School said this would never happen; you know my friends from Frost lane & Little Red Mountain rd in Leggett”. Not to mention all my buds in Whale Gulch.
The ones that used to Take the ex-D.A. from Humboldt, down to Mexico on fishing & golfing trips.
CHRISREWARD.ORG
Now, can we have some real cops
Work on this without any fear?
You have the file from Humboldt, nothing to be scared of now. It’s all out in the open. Makes you wonder now on ” Suicide” cases, were they
Really Suicide?
Are you talking about the two suicide cops that was once assigned to the North County under Allman? Where’s former Sheriff Kevin Broin when you need him?
Marmon
Wow!