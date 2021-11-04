BREAKING: Redbeard Arrested

William Evers, aka Redbeard, the fugitive who has been eluding capture for almost a year in the coastal woods outside of Albion and Comptche was arrested without incident on Thursday a little before noon, Sheriff Kendall said. A press release is pending. A combination of local tips and targeted surveillance finally allowed law enforcement to pinpoint Evers' location where he taken into custody without injury, without dogs, and without a problem. Evers faces serious charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, burglary, breaking and entering and resisting arrest, among others.