BREAKING: Redbeard Arrested

William Evers, aka Redbeard, the fugitive who has been eluding capture for almost a year in the coastal woods outside of Albion and Comptche was arrested without incident on Thursday a little before noon, Sheriff Kendall said. A press release is pending. A combination of local tips and targeted surveillance finally allowed law enforcement to pinpoint Evers' location where he taken into custody without injury, without dogs, and without a problem. Evers faces serious charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, burglary, breaking and entering and resisting arrest, among others.
Well at least he will receive 3 squares and a roof over his head while he writes his book.
At least now he can be vaccinated, should put Bruce Anderson at ease.
Marmon
It looks like they’re going to throw the book at him. Proving attempted murder is going to be a stretch. I’m just glad they didn’t blow him away like they did Aaron Bassler.
Marmon
He was just ready to get out of the rain.