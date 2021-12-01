Reported Oil Spill on Skunk Train Tracks

I wanted to pass on a report from Mendocino County Environmental Health of an oil spill this morning on the Skunk Train tracks along Pudding Creek. Will Nalty from the County reached out to make us aware that they received the report but have been denied access to the property to investigate the potentially hazardous spill by the Skunk Train, which is claiming Federal pre-emption. Mr. Nalty wanted the City to know, in case we get reports of the spill, we have the status of the investigation. I let him know the challenges we have the Train’s pre-emption claims and some of the other state agencies who may be interested.

Tabatha Miller

City Manager

City of Fort Bragg

(707) 961-2829

TMiller@FortBragg.com