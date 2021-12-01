Reported Oil Spill on Skunk Train Tracks

I wanted to pass on a report from Mendocino County Environmental Health of an oil spill this morning on the Skunk Train tracks along Pudding Creek. Will Nalty from the County reached out to make us aware that they received the report but have been denied access to the property to investigate the potentially hazardous spill by the Skunk Train, which is claiming Federal pre-emption. Mr. Nalty wanted the City to know, in case we get reports of the spill, we have the status of the investigation. I let him know the challenges we have the Train’s pre-emption claims and some of the other state agencies who may be interested.
I heard that somebody accidently knocked over a quart of oil, cause for major concern, especially when you’re unhappy with the little stinker’s purchase of the mill site property.
Bring in the Clowns
Marmon
James, don’t you have enough problems to focus on over and around the 95422 ZIP code turf & surf like algae blooms and meth labs? I recognize your Mendo roots but Lakeites need you more IMHO