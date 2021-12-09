Freeze Warning Friday Morning

WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.

(National Weather Service)